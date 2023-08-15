SEI（SEI）代币经济学

SEI（SEI）代币经济学

深入了解 SEI（SEI），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
USD

SEI（SEI）信息

Sei 是针对数字资产交换进行优化的Layer1项目，是一个完全开源的通用区块链。 Sei 在底层共识机制和交易处理方面取得的进步为基于 Sei 区块链的应用程序提供了并行执行、行业领先的确定性以及流畅的用户体验。

币种官网：
https://www.sei.io/
币种白皮书：
https://github.com/sei-protocol/sei-chain/blob/main/whitepaper/Sei_Whitepaper.pdf

SEI（SEI）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 SEI（SEI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 2.01B
$ 2.01B$ 2.01B
总供应量：
--
----
流通量：
$ 5.78B
$ 5.78B$ 5.78B
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
--
----
最高价：
$ 1.1435
$ 1.1435$ 1.1435
最低价：
$ 0.007989041448526595
$ 0.007989041448526595$ 0.007989041448526595
当前价格：
$ 0.3474
$ 0.3474$ 0.3474

SEI（SEI）深度代币结构解析

深入了解 SEI 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。

Overview

Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize network participation, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the SEI token’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Maximum Supply: 10 billion SEI tokens.
  • Initial Issuance: At mainnet launch (August 2023), a portion of tokens was unlocked instantly, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules.
  • Inflation: After the initial distribution, staking rewards are funded from the ecosystem reserve, and subsequently, new tokens may be minted (inflationary) to continue rewards.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Max SupplyUnlocking Details
Staking Rewards & Ecosystem Reserve48%27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over 2 years, remaining 27% over next 7 years
Private Sale Investors20%1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting
Team20%1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% over next 2 years)
Foundation9%22% unlocked at launch, remaining 78% over 2 years
Binance Launchpool3%Fully unlocked at mainnet launch

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

  • Transaction Fees: SEI is used to pay for network transaction fees.
  • Staking: Tokenholders can stake SEI to secure the network, either as validators or by delegating to validators. Stakers earn rewards (APR ~4.46% as of early 2024).
  • Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power in on-chain governance.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, airdrops, and rewards for builders, contributors, and users.
  • Airdrops: 3% of supply allocated to early users and testnet participants.
  • Binance Launchpool: 3% distributed to users staking BNB, TUSD, or FDUSD on Binance for 30 days at launch.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

  • Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to vesting, with cliffs and linear unlocks to align incentives and prevent supply shocks.
  • Staking Lock: Unstaking SEI requires a 3-week unbonding period.
  • No Minimums/Maximums: No restrictions on the amount staked or number of delegators.

Unlocking Schedule Table

Allocation CategoryUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock Mechanism & Notes
Staking/Ecosystem Reserve2023-08-152031-08-1527% at launch, ~46% over 2 years (monthly), 27% over next 7 years (monthly)
Private Sale Investors2024-09-152027-08-151-year cliff, then monthly linear vesting over 3 years
Team2024-09-152029-08-151-year cliff, then 76% over 3 years, 24% over next 2 years (monthly linear)
Foundation2023-08-152025-07-1522% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly)
Binance Launchpool2023-08-152023-08-15Fully unlocked at launch

Key Insights and Implications

  • Gradual Unlocking: The 9-year vesting schedule is designed to minimize inflationary shocks and support long-term stability.
  • Ecosystem Focus: Nearly half the supply is reserved for staking and ecosystem growth, emphasizing user and developer incentives.
  • Long-Term Alignment: Team and investor tokens are locked with cliffs and extended vesting, aligning interests with the network’s future.
  • Governance Flexibility: Tokenomics and allocations may evolve through community governance.

Additional Notes

  • Staking Rewards: Funded initially from the ecosystem reserve, then via inflation.
  • Validator Set: Top 39 validators by stake are active; delegators share in rewards minus validator commission.
  • No ICO/Community Sale: SEI was not distributed via public ICO; airdrops and launchpool were the main distribution methods for the public.

References

  • For a detailed breakdown and visualizations, see Messari’s report: Understanding Sei: A Comprehensive Overview
  • Official Sei documentation and whitepaper: Sei Whitepaper

This structure ensures a transparent, incentive-aligned, and sustainable token economy for Sei, supporting both early participants and long-term network health.

SEI（SEI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 SEI（SEI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 SEI 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

SEI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 SEI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 SEI 代币的实时价格吧！

如何购买 SEI

想将 SEI（SEI）添加到您的投资组合中吗？MEXC 提供多种购买 SEI 的方式，包括信用卡、银行转账和点对点交易。无论您是新手还是专业用户，MEXC 都能让您轻松、安全地购买加密货币。

SEI（SEI）价格历史

分析 SEI 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。

SEI 价格预测

想知道 SEI 的未来走势吗？我们的 SEI 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

为什么选择 MEXC？

MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。

支持现货与合约，超过 4,000 个交易对
上币速度领先业内其他中心化交易所
行业 #1 的流动性
超低手续费，配备 24/7 客服支持
用户资金拥有 100%+ 储备金透明度
超低门槛：1 USDT 即可购买加密货币
mc_how_why_title
立刻尝试用 1 USDT 购买加密货币，轻松入门无负担！

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。