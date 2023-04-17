Pepe（PEPE）代币经济学
Pepe（PEPE）信息
佩佩蛙厌倦了看着无数从狗狗meme而衍生的项目，包括但不局限于Shiba, GME, Turbo, Ass, Floki, Moon等项目，狗狗meme已经历了它们的辉煌。现在轮到在迷因界最知名的IP佩佩蛙来重新摘取迷因世界的桂冠。 佩佩蛙将使迷因币再次伟大，本项目在无预售，零税费，无流动池并放弃合约的情况下秘密发行，因为佩佩蛙永远是人民的加密货币。在纯粹的迷因力量的推动下，让佩佩蛙为您指明方向。
Pepe（PEPE）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Pepe（PEPE）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Pepe（PEPE）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 PEPE 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Overview
PEPE is a meme cryptocurrency with a total supply of 420.69 trillion tokens. It is designed for entertainment and meme culture, with no serious utility or governance features. The token contract is renounced, and liquidity provision tokens are burnt, ensuring no further changes to the contract or tokenomics.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Fixed supply, no inflation or further minting.
- Initial Mint: The entire supply of 420.69 trillion PEPE was minted at launch on April 17, 2023.
- Unlocking: 100% of the supply was unlocked instantly at genesis; there is no vesting or gradual release.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (PEPE)
|% of Total Supply
|Notes
|Uniswap v3 Liquidity Pool
|391,660,000,000,000
|93.10%
|Provided as initial liquidity for trading on Uniswap v3.
|Reserve for CEX/Bridges
|29,030,000,000,000
|6.90%
|Reserved for centralized exchange listings, bridges, and additional liquidity pools.
|Team/Insiders
|0
|0%
|No allocation to team, advisors, or insiders.
|Public/Private Sale
|0
|0%
|No tokens sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales.
- Notable: The project team did not allocate any tokens to themselves, and there were no public or private sales.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: PEPE is primarily a meme token with no intrinsic utility or claim on profits, governance, or capital.
- Historical Use: Previously, holding PEPE granted access to the "Pepe Palace" Discord server, but this feature was discontinued as of December 15, 2024.
- Current Use: The main interaction is trading on decentralized and centralized exchanges.
- Incentives: There are no staking, liquidity mining, or reward mechanisms. Holding PEPE does not yield dividends, interest, or additional tokens.
Locking Mechanism
- Locking: There is no locking or vesting mechanism. All tokens were unlocked at launch.
- Liquidity: Liquidity provision tokens were burnt, and contract ownership was renounced, ensuring no further changes or token minting.
Unlocking Time
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (PEPE)
|% of Total Supply
|Allocation Group
|Unlock Type
|2023-04-17
|420,690,000,000,000
|100%
|Community
|Cliff
- All tokens were unlocked instantly at launch.
Supply Distribution and Concentration
- Top 10 Holders: As of December 15, 2024, the top 10 Ethereum addresses hold ~41% of the total supply, with the largest being exchange wallets (e.g., Binance, OKX, Crypto.com).
- Bridged Supply: A small portion is bridged to BNB Smart Chain and Arbitrum, each holding less than 0.03% of the total supply.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, all minted at launch
|Allocation
|93.1% Uniswap v3 liquidity, 6.9% reserve for CEX/bridges, 0% team/insiders/sales
|Usage/Incentive
|No staking, rewards, or utility; previously Discord access (now discontinued)
|Locking
|None; all tokens unlocked at launch
|Unlocking
|100% unlocked on April 17, 2023
Additional Notes
- No Governance: There is no governance process or voting mechanism for PEPE holders.
- No Claims: Holding PEPE does not confer any rights to profits, capital, or project decisions.
- No Privacy Features: PEPE does not have privacy or anonymization mechanisms.
In summary: PEPE is a fully unlocked, fixed-supply meme token with no ongoing issuance, vesting, or incentive mechanisms. Its economics are intentionally simple, with all tokens available to the public from day one and no team or insider allocations. The token's value and activity are driven purely by market demand and meme culture.
Pepe（PEPE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Pepe（PEPE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 PEPE 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
PEPE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 PEPE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 PEPE 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。