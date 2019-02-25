FET（FET）代币经济学
FET（FET）信息
Fetch.AI結合機器學習（ML）和人工智慧（AI）、多代理系統、去中心化分類帳本技術，旨在搭建經濟互聯網。借助切實的指引和預測，經濟活動部件（諸如數據、硬體、服務、人員和基礎設施）的數字代理能夠高效完成工作。Fetch 致力將自治化系統普及所有市場。目前，市場自治進程需要投入大量人力物力；而自動化經濟交易有助市場高效順暢地運轉。
FET（FET）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 FET（FET）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
FET（FET）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 FET 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) token emerges from the merger of SingularityNET (AGIX), Fetch.ai (FET), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), three leading blockchain-based AI projects. ASI is designed to unify these ecosystems, and its economics reflect both legacy mechanisms and forward-looking integration goals. The following comprehensive analysis addresses the issuance, allocation, usage and incentive mechanisms, as well as locking and unlock schedules based on the latest available disclosures.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Swap Model: ASI is not newly minted ex nihilo. Instead, it's issued primarily via token swap from the legacy tokens:
- AGIX → ASI: 1 AGIX = 0.433350 ASI
- Allocation for AGIX swaps: ~866.70 million ASI (33% of total supply)
- Conversion Process: AGIX, FET, and OCEAN token holders swap for ASI at predetermined rates, with no deadline imposed for the conversion.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of ASI is derived by converting the allocation pools from each merged project. Key points include:
|Allocation Pool
|Mechanism (from AGIX)
|Converted to ASI
|Notes
|Staking Pool
|AGIX staking pool → converted to ASI at fixed rate
|Yes
|No defined cap per user; operates in cycles
|Deep Funding Grant Pool
|AGIX grant pool → converted to ASI at fixed rate
|Yes
|Community-driven grant governance
|Foundation/Reserves/Other Ecosystem Pools
|Per individual project specs, all merged at swap ratios
|Yes
|Combined for unified ASI ecosystem
Note: AGIX staking pool, Deep Funding pool, and other allocations explicitly migrated at published conversion rates as per the alliance vision paper (pg. 21). Holdings may shift from initial allocations due to pre-existing distributions.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Despite incomplete public documentation post-merger, insights from AGIX as of April 2024—intended to carry over to ASI—highlight several core usages:
- Payment: ASI is medium of exchange for accessing AI services on marketplaces (with fiat conversions handled on-chain).
- Staking: Staking functionality is anticipated, inheriting the 30-day cycle, auto-restake, and proportional rewards from AGIX’s system. Rewards are distributed at the end of each period.
- Governance: Tokenholders will have governance rights, electing an “Artificial Superintelligence Council” and voting on proposals in the Deep Funding framework.
- Ecosystem Grants: Holding and staking ASI qualifies users for ecosystem airdrops and grant rewards.
- Developer Incentives: Developers and service providers can earn fees/rewards in ASI for contributing to the AI marketplace.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens deposited for staking are locked for the duration of a 30-day auction window. Withdrawals are permitted at period end; if unwithdrawn, tokens are restaked automatically for the next cycle.
- Grant/Reserve Locks: Specific vesting periods or locking mechanisms for foundation or large ecosystem allocations have not yet been comprehensively disclosed as of the latest public reports.
Unlocking Time and Schedule
Despite inquiries, there is no detailed, up-to-date, machine-parsable unlock schedule for ASI as of June 2025. However, the following can be summarized:
|Mechanism
|Unlock Trigger
|Granularity
|Notes
|Staking
|End of 30-day staking period
|Monthly
|Tokens and rewards are unlocked for withdrawal at interval
|Grant Disbursements
|Community vote and project approval
|As scheduled
|Subject to governance process and project milestones
|Token Swap (AGIX/FET/OCEAN)
|Upon user-initiated swap
|Continuous
|No forced deadline for migration
Discussion and Implications
- Integration Challenges: Merging three ecosystems creates complexities in defining unified rules for locking/unlocking, especially for allocations originally set under different policies.
- Governance Experimentation: The alliance is pioneering both on-chain and off-chain governance, with council and tokenholder frameworks likely evolving post-launch.
- Staking and User Incentives: By maintaining familiar staking cycles and proportional rewards, the alliance aims to retain user engagement while integrating new utility across the ecosystem.
- Transparency Limitations: As of the latest reports, crucial specifics about detailed unlock schedules for development/foundation pools or new mechanism intricacies in the ASI post-merger era remain undisclosed.
Potential Risks and Considerations
- Liquidity Risks: Large unlocks or conversion events could impact token price stability.
- Ecosystem Fragmentation: Preserving legacy governance frameworks (AGIX, FET, OCEAN) under the ASI umbrella may challenge unified decision-making.
- Incentive Evolution: With the emergence of new platform features and cross-chain applications, staking and governance mechanisms may be subject to significant iteration.
Summary Table: Key ASI Token Economics Components
|Category
|Mechanism/Policy
|Issuance
|Swap from AGIX, FET, OCEAN at fixed ratios; no direct mint/sale
|Allocation
|Migrated allocation pools from legacy projects
|Usage
|Marketplace payments, staking, governance, grants, ecosystem airdrops
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, developer/service provider fees, grant programs
|Locking
|30-day staking cycles, grant program vesting
|Unlocking
|Staking period ends; grant/project milestones; user swap requests
Actionable Insights
- Prospective ASI holders should review migration details for their respective tokens and understand the AGIX-to-ASI swap for accurate tracking.
- Active participation in staking and governance will be key to maximizing ASI’s future utility and yield.
- Stay alert for new disclosures from the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance concerning unlock schedules and governance reforms, especially as ecosystem integration deepens.
Note: This summary reflects the best available information as of June 2025. As ASI’s governance and technical details mature, refer to future official disclosures for the most current protocol specifics.
FET（FET）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 FET（FET）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 FET 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
FET 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 FET 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 FET 代币的实时价格吧！
如何购买 FET
想将 FET（FET）添加到您的投资组合中吗？MEXC 提供多种购买 FET 的方式，包括信用卡、银行转账和点对点交易。无论您是新手还是专业用户，MEXC 都能让您轻松、安全地购买加密货币。
FET（FET）价格历史
分析 FET 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。
FET 价格预测
想知道 FET 的未来走势吗？我们的 FET 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。