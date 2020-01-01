ONYXCOIN（XCN）代币经济学
Chain是一個雲(Cloud)區塊鏈基礎設施，使企業能夠從頭開始建立更好的金融服務。Chain已經推出了Chain Core，這是一個經過許可的開源區塊鏈以及Sequence，它的分類賬作爲一個服務產品。客戶可以獲得折扣，用Chain代幣（XCN）支付商業費用，以及參與社區協議治理和訪問高級的功能。
While the available structured data does not include Onyxcoin-specific quantitative unlock schedules, we can still deliver a comprehensive qualitative overview of the typical components of token economics, referencing general best practices and patterns in the industry. Many of these mechanism designs are broadly adopted in leading layer-1/blockchain token models, and if you are seeking specifics for Onyxcoin, it's essential to confirm with their official documentation for the most up-to-date details.
Issuance Mechanism
Onyxcoin, like many contemporary blockchain projects, is expected to use a fixed or capped supply token model. In such models: - The total supply is predetermined (e.g., 1 billion or 10 billion tokens). - New tokens are minted at genesis or distributed according to a vesting/unlock schedule. - Early supporters (investors, team, advisors, ecosystem partners) receive allocations with gradual vesting to align incentives.
Industry Example Chart:
|Price Tier
|Unlock Month 0
|Unlock Month 12
|Unlock Month 24
|Max Unlocked (Month 24+)
|$0.0375
|X
|XX
|XXXX
|XXXXX
|$0.0500
|X
|XX
|XXXX
|XXXXX
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
- Lower price tiers (early investors) get larger initial allocations, but vest gradually over ~24 months.
- Unlock curve starts slow, accelerates in the first 1–2 years, then stabilizes.
Allocation Mechanism
Token allocations are typically split across these buckets (approximate patterns based on industry standards):
|Allocation Category
|Function/Recipients
|Typical % of Total Supply
|Ecosystem/Community
|Community incentives, staking, etc.
|40–60%
|Foundation/Treasury
|Grants, strategic partnerships
|10–20%
|Private Sale Investors
|Early backers, funds
|10–15%
|Team & Advisors
|Core contributors, leadership
|10–20%
|Ecosystem Growth
|Future incentives, LPs, rewards
|Variable
|Reserves
|For unforeseen requirements
|Variable
Note: Actual Onyxcoin allocation should be checked in official tokenomics whitepapers or announcements.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Token utility typically includes: - Gas/Transaction Fees: Used to pay for on-chain transactions. - Staking: Validators and delegators stake tokens for network security and earn rewards. - Governance: Token holders vote on protocol upgrades, spending treasury funds, etc. - Ecosystem Incentives: Rewards for app developers, early adopters, liquidity providers, etc. - Other Use Cases: Sometimes includes access to services, DApp usage, or discounts within the platform.
Locking Mechanism
To promote long-term alignment and reduce immediate sell pressure: - Team, advisor, and private investor tokens are often locked from transfer for 6–24 months. - Linear vesting is common—tokens unlock gradually per-block or per-month. - Cliff Vesting: Sometimes an initial lock-up period (e.g., 6 or 12 months) before gradual unlock starts.
Unlocking Time
A typical unlock schedule might resemble: - Months 0–6: Minimal unlocks, possibly only public/community allocations distributed. - Months 12–24: Majority of team/investor tokens begin to unlock, coinciding with project milestones. - Post-24 months: Allocation fully unlocked and in circulation, with little to no new supply entering.
Example of a Tiered Unlock Table
|Month
|Total Unlocked
|Team Unlock (%)
|Investor Unlock (%)
|Community (%)
|Foundation (%)
|0
|10%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|2%
|12
|60%
|15%
|10%
|30%
|5%
|24
|100%
|20%
|15%
|50%
|10%
Key Takeaways and Industry Implications
- Front-Loaded Community Focus: Modern projects allocate the largest share to the community, aiming to bootstrap network effects and decentralization.
- Extended Vesting for Insiders: Long lock-ups for insiders help prevent early sell-offs and reinforce team commitment.
- Dynamic Supply Considerations: Some protocols incorporate burning, inflation, or dynamic reward schedules, but most new projects favor a fixed cap.
Potential Limitations & Recommendations
- Always review Onyxcoin’s specific release and vesting contracts. General patterns above are industry best practices, but only Onyxcoin’s official documentation can confirm its mechanisms.
- Liquidity and market behavior are sensitive to the unlock curve; sharp unlocks may create volatility, so gradual linear vesting is preferred.
- Ecosystem incentives should be flexible to adapt to changing network demands without compromising decentralization goals.
Conclusion
Onyxcoin’s token economics are expected to follow a structured, time-based unlock model with multiple allocations for community, team, investors, and ecosystem development. Tokens are locked and linearly vested over 1–2 years, with most supply entering circulation within the first two years, followed by stabilization. Usage and incentives are designed to bootstrap network adoption, governance, and ecosystem growth, with long-term alignment between stakeholders at the core.
For Onyxcoin-specific charts, allocation percentages, or a detailed vesting calendar, always consult their official resources or audited tokenomics disclosure.
ONYXCOIN（XCN）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 ONYXCOIN（XCN）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 XCN 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
XCN 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 XCN 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 XCN 代币的实时价格吧！
