Tokenomics của XENOMORPH (XENO)

Khám phá thông tin chi tiết về XENOMORPH (XENO), bao gồm nguồn cung token, mô hình phân bổ và dữ liệu thị trường theo thời gian thực.
USD

Thông tin XENOMORPH (XENO)

Xeno

Launched on 22/11/2024 by a team based in Singapore, Xeno is an innovative Web3 project exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and space exploration through an AI-driven art and research platform built on Solana. The project challenges conventional narratives of space exploration by reimagining how enhanced biological systems might pioneer interstellar discovery.

Xeno operates at the convergence of Decentralized Science (DeSci), artificial intelligence, and speculative biology. The platform leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to simulate accelerated evolutionary scenarios, focusing on how organisms might adapt and thrive in extreme extraterrestrial environments. By combining AI-generated art, computational biology, and blockchain technology, Xeno creates a unique ecosystem for exploring theoretical bio-adaptation mechanisms.

Core Project Components:

AI-powered evolutionary simulation models Generative art representing biological adaptation scenarios Blockchain-based research collaboration framework Smart nanomachine design conceptualizations Speculative deep space exploration narratives The project's philosophical underpinning challenges the anthropocentric view of space exploration. Instead of viewing humans as the primary agents of interstellar discovery, Xeno proposes a paradigm where enhanced biological systems—augmented by artificial intelligence—might serve as pioneering explorers. This approach reimagines evolution as a dynamic, technologically mediated process capable of transcending current biological limitations.

Technological Infrastructure:

By bridging art, science, and blockchain technology, Xeno creates a novel framework for understanding potential future trajectories of biological innovation and space exploration. The project invites participants to reimagine the boundaries between natural systems, technological intervention, and interstellar potential.

Website chính thức:
https://xenomorph.ai/

Tokenomics & phân tích giá XENOMORPH (XENO)

Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá XENOMORPH (XENO), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.

Vốn hóa thị trường:
$ 12.31K
$ 12.31K
Tổng cung:
$ 997.31M
$ 997.31M
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
$ 997.31M
$ 997.31M
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
$ 12.31K
$ 12.31K
Giá cao nhất:
$ 0.01050784
$ 0.01050784
Giá thấp nhất:
$ 0.00000916
$ 0.00000916
Giá hiện tại:
$ 0
$ 0

Tokenomics của XENOMORPH (XENO): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng

Hiểu rõ tokenomics của XENOMORPH (XENO) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.

Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:

Tổng cung:

Số lượng token XENO tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.

Nguồn cung lưu hành:

Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.

Nguồn cung tối đa:

Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token XENO có thể tồn tại.

FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):

Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.

Tỷ lệ lạm phát:

Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.

Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?

Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.

Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.

Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.

FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.

Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của XENO, hãy khám phá giá token XENO theo thời gian thực!

Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm

Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.