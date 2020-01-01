Tokenomics của Orange (ORA)
Thông tin Orange (ORA)
Orange (ticker: ORA) is a powerful and cutting-edge digital asset that stands out in the Algorand blockchain as a mineable Algorand Standard Asset (ASA). It operates with the same pioneering principles as Bitcoin (ticker: BTC), enabling a decentralized, competitive environment where participants can mine coins without relying on any central authority. This vital feature fosters trust and transparency, ensuring that users can engage with confidence. Governed by a robust open-source smart contract, Orange guarantees that all operations are executed under clear and verifiable rules, solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape.
The mining process of Orange actively encourages participation from a diverse group of miners, all vying for the opportunity to earn newly minted tokens. This model not only promotes a fair competition but also enhances the network's security and decentralization. Each successful mining operation plays a crucial role in validating transactions and safeguarding the blockchain's integrity. This foundational mechanism ensures that the network remains secure and reliable, regardless of external factors.
One of the defining advantages of the Orange token is its unwavering support for the Algorand ecosystem. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that operate in isolation, Orange is intricately woven into the fabric of Algorand, playing a crucial role in its sustainability and growth. Each transaction made with the Orange token contributes to the Algorand sink fees wallet through transaction fees. This strategic allocation is not just beneficial; it is essential for the future of the network as these fees are meticulously directed to reward node runners—an indispensable part of the blockchain infrastructure.
Reward staking is a potent mechanism that incentivizes node operators to participate actively in the Algorand network. By compensating these key players, the network maintains its efficiency and security, enabling rapid and reliable transaction processing. Orange's contributions to this ecosystem are pivotal in ensuring that Algorand's infrastructure thrives while simultaneously energizing the community of users and developers.
In summary, the Orange token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a vital force within the Algorand ecosystem that is designed to enhance decentralization and trust. By aligning the interests of miners and node runners, Orange drives the sustainable advancement of Algorand while providing a secure, dependable platform for all users. As the cryptocurrency sector evolves, assets like Orange will be at the forefront of innovation, leading the charge for collaboration within decentralized networks.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Orange (ORA)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Orange (ORA), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của Orange (ORA): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Orange (ORA) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token ORA tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token ORA có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của ORA, hãy khám phá giá token ORA theo thời gian thực!
Dự đoán giá ORA
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của ORA? Trang dự đoán giá ORA của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.