Prosper đang kết nối sức mạnh mining Bitcoin cấp độ tổ chức trên chuỗi và hướng đến mục tiêu mở khóa hoàn toàn tiềm năng của Bitcoin, loại tiền mã hoá phi tập trung nhất. Prosper đặt mục tiêu xác định lại khả năng thanh khoản trên chuỗi và những gì một giao thức phi tập trung có thể mang lại cho cộng đồng. Prosper nhìn thấy cơ hội đặc biệt để đẩy mạnh tính phi tập trung hơn nữa hệ sinh thái Bitcoin, bằng cách đưa layer mạng cơ bản và sức mạnh khai thác của Bitcoin lên chuỗi để thúc đẩy cộng đồng tham gia và sở hữu, tạo ra một block xây dựng cơ bản mới cho hệ sinh thái rộng lớn hơn.
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Prosper (PROS), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Prosper (PROS)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token PROS. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Prosper is a decentralized protocol offering tokenized exposure to Bitcoin hashrate. Its token economics are closely tied to the value generated by real-world Bitcoin mining, aligning incentives between the protocol, miners, and token holders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown covering all requested dimensions:
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Directly Linked to Bitcoin Hashrate: Prosper issues tokens representing proportional exposure to Bitcoin mining power owned or managed by the Prosper Foundation.
- Physical-Asset Backing: Each PROS token is backed by actual hashrate, and the hashrate-per-token ratio is set by the foundation and managed in partnership with industry leaders like BITMAIN and Antpool.
- Native Token (PROS): Created and managed on-chain, with upgrades possible via a community-driven process (reference).
2. Allocation Mechanism
While specific allocation percentages (team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) were not provided in the currently available data, Prosper’s structure emphasizes:
- Foundation Ownership: The token foundation ensures that for every PROS token in circulation, there is an equivalent proportion of Bitcoin mining hardware operated by or on behalf of Prosper.
- Open Market Access: PROS tokens can be acquired primarily via the open market on major centralized exchanges (Binance, Bitget, Bybit, Gate.io, MEXC).
- Community Participation: Governance and ecosystem incentives encourage distribution to active participants and builders.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Details
|Usage
|- Community governance (voting, proposals)
- Access to Bitcoin mining rewards
- Building DeFi primitives tied to hashrate engagement
|Incentives
|- Staking PROS tokens enables holders to earn Bitcoin rewards generated by the underlying mining hardware
|Participation
|- Users can vote on protocol proposals
- Builders can integrate PROS in other on-chain products
|Partner Campaigns
|- Cross-project campaigns and quests to earn additional tokens or rewards
4. Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
- Locked vs Circulating Supply: No precise figures were found for initial vesting or lockup schedules; however, protocols of this type typically employ lockups for team, investor, and ecosystem allocations, with gradual unlocks for early contributors.
- Governance Influence: The community can update or vote on future lockup or release schedules as the protocol evolves.
5. Unlocking Time & Vesting Schedules
- Data Unavailable: As of this review, there is no publicly available table or timeline listing exact unlocks, allocations, or vesting periods for Prosper’s token. This suggests either full circulating supply from launch or undisclosed schedules, which is often the case with newer protocols focusing on real-world asset backing.
- Community Information: Holders are encouraged to track updates on the official news section (Prosper News) for announcements on changes to staking, vesting, or distribution plans.
Summary Table
|Dimension
|Details
|Issuance
|Linked to Bitcoin hashrate, on-chain with community-driven upgrades
|Allocation
|Foundation manages miner/token ratio, distributed via exchanges and participation
|Usage/Incentive
|Staking earns BTC rewards; governance and DeFi integrations
|Locking Mechanism
|Likely team/investor/ecosystem lockups; specifics not disclosed
|Unlocking/Vesting
|No public unlock table/vesting schedule as of June 2025
Additional Considerations & Recommendations
- Transparency and Community Control: Prosper emphasizes community-driven protocol evolution, which may result in future changes to token economics through governance votes.
- Real Yield Model: By tying yield and incentives to actual Bitcoin mining rewards, Prosper aligns economic outcomes with real-world production, potentially mitigating inflationary risks seen in purely emission-driven tokens.
- Actionable Insights: Prospective participants should consult the official documentation and news section for the most up-to-date disclosures, especially as the project matures and more granular vesting or unlock information is released.
For more information, you may consult Prosper's official resources or monitor their governance forums for updates.
Tokenomics của Prosper (PROS): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Prosper (PROS) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token PROS tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token PROS có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của PROS, hãy khám phá giá token PROS theo thời gian thực!
Lịch sử giá Prosper (PROS)
Phân tích lịch sử giá PROS giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá PROS
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của PROS? Trang dự đoán giá PROS của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
