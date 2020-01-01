Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token PROS. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.

Prosper is a decentralized protocol offering tokenized exposure to Bitcoin hashrate. Its token economics are closely tied to the value generated by real-world Bitcoin mining, aligning incentives between the protocol, miners, and token holders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown covering all requested dimensions:

1. Issuance Mechanism

Directly Linked to Bitcoin Hashrate : Prosper issues tokens representing proportional exposure to Bitcoin mining power owned or managed by the Prosper Foundation.

: Prosper issues tokens representing proportional exposure to Bitcoin mining power owned or managed by the Prosper Foundation. Physical-Asset Backing : Each PROS token is backed by actual hashrate, and the hashrate-per-token ratio is set by the foundation and managed in partnership with industry leaders like BITMAIN and Antpool.

: Each PROS token is backed by actual hashrate, and the hashrate-per-token ratio is set by the foundation and managed in partnership with industry leaders like BITMAIN and Antpool. Native Token (PROS): Created and managed on-chain, with upgrades possible via a community-driven process (reference).

2. Allocation Mechanism

While specific allocation percentages (team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) were not provided in the currently available data, Prosper’s structure emphasizes:

Foundation Ownership : The token foundation ensures that for every PROS token in circulation, there is an equivalent proportion of Bitcoin mining hardware operated by or on behalf of Prosper.

: The token foundation ensures that for every PROS token in circulation, there is an equivalent proportion of Bitcoin mining hardware operated by or on behalf of Prosper. Open Market Access : PROS tokens can be acquired primarily via the open market on major centralized exchanges (Binance, Bitget, Bybit, Gate.io, MEXC).

: PROS tokens can be acquired primarily via the open market on major centralized exchanges (Binance, Bitget, Bybit, Gate.io, MEXC). Community Participation: Governance and ecosystem incentives encourage distribution to active participants and builders.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Mechanism Details Usage - Community governance (voting, proposals)

- Access to Bitcoin mining rewards

- Building DeFi primitives tied to hashrate engagement Incentives - Staking PROS tokens enables holders to earn Bitcoin rewards generated by the underlying mining hardware Participation - Users can vote on protocol proposals

- Builders can integrate PROS in other on-chain products Partner Campaigns - Cross-project campaigns and quests to earn additional tokens or rewards

4. Locking and Vesting Mechanisms

Locked vs Circulating Supply : No precise figures were found for initial vesting or lockup schedules; however, protocols of this type typically employ lockups for team, investor, and ecosystem allocations, with gradual unlocks for early contributors.

: No precise figures were found for initial vesting or lockup schedules; however, protocols of this type typically employ lockups for team, investor, and ecosystem allocations, with gradual unlocks for early contributors. Governance Influence: The community can update or vote on future lockup or release schedules as the protocol evolves.

5. Unlocking Time & Vesting Schedules

Data Unavailable : As of this review, there is no publicly available table or timeline listing exact unlocks, allocations, or vesting periods for Prosper’s token. This suggests either full circulating supply from launch or undisclosed schedules, which is often the case with newer protocols focusing on real-world asset backing.

: As of this review, there is no publicly available table or timeline listing exact unlocks, allocations, or vesting periods for Prosper’s token. This suggests either full circulating supply from launch or undisclosed schedules, which is often the case with newer protocols focusing on real-world asset backing. Community Information: Holders are encouraged to track updates on the official news section (Prosper News) for announcements on changes to staking, vesting, or distribution plans.

Summary Table

Dimension Details Issuance Linked to Bitcoin hashrate, on-chain with community-driven upgrades Allocation Foundation manages miner/token ratio, distributed via exchanges and participation Usage/Incentive Staking earns BTC rewards; governance and DeFi integrations Locking Mechanism Likely team/investor/ecosystem lockups; specifics not disclosed Unlocking/Vesting No public unlock table/vesting schedule as of June 2025

Additional Considerations & Recommendations

Transparency and Community Control : Prosper emphasizes community-driven protocol evolution, which may result in future changes to token economics through governance votes.

: Prosper emphasizes community-driven protocol evolution, which may result in future changes to token economics through governance votes. Real Yield Model : By tying yield and incentives to actual Bitcoin mining rewards, Prosper aligns economic outcomes with real-world production, potentially mitigating inflationary risks seen in purely emission-driven tokens.

: By tying yield and incentives to actual Bitcoin mining rewards, Prosper aligns economic outcomes with real-world production, potentially mitigating inflationary risks seen in purely emission-driven tokens. Actionable Insights: Prospective participants should consult the official documentation and news section for the most up-to-date disclosures, especially as the project matures and more granular vesting or unlock information is released.

For more information, you may consult Prosper's official resources or monitor their governance forums for updates.