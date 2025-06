Thông tin Crying Cat (CRYING)

This whole project is to save crying cats in the real world. What started as a meme, became a very strong community to come together and help cats in the real world with non-profit organizations. The community consists of a high valued network on X that came together on a daily basis live on spaces. Everyone is in support of saving cats, shelter them, get them families, food, supplies and much more.

Website chính thức: https://cryingcats.xyz/