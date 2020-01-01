Tokenomics của Worldcoin (WLD)
Thông tin Worldcoin (WLD)
Worldcoin là một giao thức hoặc hệ thống nguồn mở, được tạo ra để giúp mọi người tiếp cận với nền kinh tế toàn cầu. Dự án được thiết kế để phi tập trung hóa, nghĩa là cuối cùng việc giám sát và ra quyết định của dự án sẽ thuộc về cộng đồng người dùng.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Worldcoin (WLD)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Worldcoin (WLD), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Worldcoin (WLD)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token WLD. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
Worldcoin’s WLD token is designed for long-term, gradual issuance. Tokens are distributed through a combination of direct grants, community incentives, and allocations to investors and contributors. Key points of the issuance process:
- No mining or traditional staking: Distribution happens via structured allocations and grants, not through proof-of-work or proof-of-stake minting.
- User grants: Verified individuals receive periodic WLD distributions to incentivize real-person participation.
- Ecosystem support: Community reserve tokens are dedicated to partners, developers, and projects that drive network adoption.
Allocation Mechanism
Worldcoin’s total token supply is strategically allocated as follows (approximate values—percentages may shift with operational changes):
|Category
|Allocation
|Notes
|TFH Investors
|~13.5% (~1.35 billion WLD)
|Venture investors via equity & token warrants
|Community Reserve
|~25%+
|Includes user grants, partnerships, etc.
|Operational Costs
|~6.66% of Community Reserve
|(~500M WLD, or ~5% overall)
|Development Team & Advisors
|Significant but unspecified
|Subject to standard lock/vest terms
|Foundation, Ecosystem, Partners, Others
|Remainder
|For growth, operations, resilience
- All allocations are subject to changes as reported by the Worldcoin Foundation, with detailed transaction and vesting contracts made publicly available on Ethereum and Optimism.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
WLD's usage and incentive design focuses on broad access, ecosystem empowerment, and platform utility:
- Credential Use: WLD underpins Worldcoin’s identity network, enabling permissionless issuance and validation of credentials (proof of personhood).
- Governance: WLD holders participate in protocol governance, shaping future rules and protocol upgrades.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants and incentive mechanisms stimulate developer activity, third-party integration, and community engagement.
- Operational Utility: Used to access protocol features, such as sequencer management and onchain operations, with open-sourcing and decentralization as future goals.
Lock-up Mechanism
Worldcoin features stringent lock-up and vesting mechanisms to align long-term goals and prevent sudden market shocks:
- Core Team & Investor Lock-ups:
- 12-month initial lock-up from launch or exercise of warrants.
- Daily linear unlock over the next 24 months (total unlock period: 36 months).
- Operational Reserves & Community Grants:
- Typically follow similar vesting structures.
- Specific grant programs may implement custom vest periods.
Example: ~1.35 billion WLD allocated to TFH investors are locked for one year after the token warrants are exercised, then linearly unlocked over the subsequent two years.
Unlocking Time
- Start: The lock period begins from the token generation event (TGE) or exercise of investor warrants.
- Vesting Period:
- 12-month “cliff” (no tokens unlocked)
- Followed by a 24-month daily linear unlock
- Community/Operational Reserves: ~500M WLD for operational costs follow the same vesting/lock-up logic.
- Full Unlock: Accumulated and transparent schedules, viewable on blockchain explorers, indicate that major allocations vest completely by year 3 post-launch.
Key Takeaways and Implications
- Supply Stability: Gradual daily unlocks minimize the risk of large, sudden increases in circulating supply, supporting market stability.
- Ecosystem Growth: Large community and operational reserves fund sustained adoption, further decentralized by open-sourcing and broadened governance.
- Access & Incentives: The user/citizen-centric distribution (via verified identities) aligns protocol incentives with broad, global participation.
- Transparency: All lock-up, vesting, and treasury actions are recorded on-chain, with regular public disclosures.
Risks and Limitations
- Centralization risk: The Worldcoin Foundation’s significant control during initial years may be viewed as a centralization risk until further decentralization takes place.
- Regulatory risk: Stringent governance and operational controls are subject to evolving regulations and compliance challenges.
- Market Impact: Vesting cliffs and large allocation unlocks may introduce volatility if timed with major market events or adverse externalities.
Actionable Insights for Stakeholders
- Long-term Focus: The vesting/lock-up structure rewards long-term engagement. Short-term speculative investment is likely discouraged by gradual unlock schedules.
- Monitor on-chain: Stakeholders should track foundation wallets and vesting contracts for early signals of supply changes.
- Participate in Governance: Holders should be active in governance, as their input will directly shape protocol direction and broader adoption.
Worldcoin’s tokenomics reflect a balanced approach between incentivizing maximum ecosystem growth, minimizing inflationary and volatility risks, and maintaining robust operational funding. The structure is open to periodic updates by the Worldcoin Foundation, with all changes transparently reported on-chain and in public disclosures.
Tokenomics của Worldcoin (WLD): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Worldcoin (WLD) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token WLD tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token WLD có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của WLD, hãy khám phá giá token WLD theo thời gian thực!
