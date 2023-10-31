Tokenomics của TIA (TIA)
Thông tin TIA (TIA)
Celestia là một mạng chuỗi khối mô-đun có mục tiêu là xây dựng lớp sẵn có của dữ liệu có thể mở rộng, cho phép thế hệ kiến trúc chuỗi khối có thể mở rộng tiếp theo - chuỗi khối mô-đun.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá TIA (TIA)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá TIA (TIA), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của TIA (TIA)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token TIA. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: Celestia (TIA) launched its mainnet on October 31, 2023, with a fixed initial supply of 1 billion tokens and no hard-capped max supply.
- No Hard Cap: The protocol does not currently specify an upper supply limit.
- Future Issuance: While the initial allocation and vesting are detailed below, there is no explicit protocol-driven ongoing issuance or inflation at this stage; all supply dynamics are governed by unlock schedules from genesis allocations.
Allocation Mechanism
Token distribution is structured as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Initial Supply
|Notable Details
|Insiders
|53.2%
|Core Contributors, Early Backers (Seed, Series A/B)
|Future Development
|39.4%
|Foundation-led R&D, ecosystem, protocol maintenance
|Public Allocation
|20%
|Genesis airdrop, testnet incentives, future growth
|Community (Liquid)
|7.4%
|Immediately tradable distribution at launch
- Specifics:
- Core Contributors (20%) for pivotal development roles
- Early Backers—Seed (17.6%) and Series A/B (15.9%) for key investors
- Future Development (39.4%) for grants, bounties, ecosystem programs
- Public (7.4% initially liquid; 20% including future initiatives) for direct airdrops and future incentive programs
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility & Payments: TIA is used exclusively for all Celestia network transaction (“PayForBlob”) fees. Validators require fees in TIA, and prioritization of transactions is based on fee size and urgency.
- Staking & Security: Validators must stake TIA to participate in consensus and data availability, receiving protocol rewards (from transaction fees and possibly future inflation, if introduced).
- Ecosystem Growth: TIA is allocated for protocol grants and developer/ecosystem bounties, incentivizing developers and rollup creators to build on Celestia.
Lock-Up and Unlock Mechanisms
- Airdrop and Liquid Public Tokens: 7.4% of TIA was liquid and available at mainnet launch via a genesis airdrop, targeting 7,579 developers and over 570,000 on-chain addresses across multiple chains.
- Cliff Unlock: On mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023), a major cliff unlock occurred, releasing 175 million TIA (17.5% of supply), increasing circulating supply by approximately 83% and injecting a significant amount of liquidity into the market.
- Linear Vesting: After the initial cliff, steady monthly unlocks occur, with ~30 million TIA tokens per month becoming liquid, reflecting vesting schedules for early backers, contributors, and development funds. Key allocations, like the R&D & Ecosystem fund (26.8% of supply), unlock gradually through October 2027.
Unlock Schedule (Selected Categories)
|Recipient
|Total Amount
|Initial Unlock
|Final Unlock
|Unlock Duration
|R&D & Ecosystem
|268M TIA
|2023-10-31
|2027-10-30
|1,096 days (3 yrs)
|Public Allocation
|200M TIA
|2023-10-31
|2023-10-31
|1 day (all at once)
|Early Backers: Series A & B
|197M TIA
|2024-10-31
|2025-10-30
|365 days (1 yr)
|Initial Core Contributors
|176M TIA
|2024-10-31
|2026-10-30
|730 days (2 yrs)
|Early Backers: Seed
|159M TIA
|2024-10-31
|2025-10-30
|365 days (1 yr)
- Recent Unlocks: Each day, nearly 1 million TIA tokens are released into circulation in 2025. The continual increase in supply is predictable due to its linear vesting model.
Implications and Scenarios
- Incentive Alignment: Long vesting for core teams and investors helps align incentives with long-term protocol success, reducing short-term sell pressure.
- Market Dynamics: The October 2023 cliff unlock introduced a substantial price shock followed by more predictable supply inflation, affecting short- and medium-term market liquidity and price discovery.
- Transparency & Predictability: The detailed, transparent vesting/locking schedules reduce uncertainty for investors and builders, though supply increases could still exert downward pressure unless matched by growing demand.
- Potential Risks: Large unlock events historically cause price volatility. For Celestia, the combination of a sizable initial unlock and ongoing daily/weekly liquidity events will likely influence trading activity and price action for years.
- Developer & Ecosystem Growth: Heavy allocations to ecosystem development and public participation demonstrate Celestia’s commitment to decentralized growth and ongoing incentivization of builders and validators.
Summary Table: Celestia Tokenomics Breakdown
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Detail
|Issuance
|Fixed 1B TIA initial supply, defined allocations, no current protocol inflation
|Allocation
|53.2% insiders/backers, 39.4% future dev, 20% public (overlapping some categories); liquid airdrop 7.4%
|Usage/Incentives
|Native fees (PayForBlob), validator staking, protocol and ecosystem grants, public incentives
|Lockup/Unlock
|Initial cliff + linear vesting, daily/monthly unlocks until 2027 for major categories
|Unlocking Timeline
|Major events: Oct 2023 cliff unlock, subsequent steady releases, final major unlocks by 2027
Actionable Insights
- For Investors: Monitor scheduled monthly/daily unlocks and cliff events for potential market movement opportunities.
- For Builders: Abundant grants and ecosystem funds are being continually unlocked; monitor Celestia’s programs and participate early.
- For Validators: Staking and transaction fee roles are long-term sources of revenue; early and sustained participation is heavily incentivized.
Celestia’s tokenomics promote long-term ecosystem growth, transparent supply evolution, and careful balancing of insider, developer, and public incentives.
Tokenomics của TIA (TIA): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của TIA (TIA) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token TIA tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token TIA có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của TIA, hãy khám phá giá token TIA theo thời gian thực!
