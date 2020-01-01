Tokenomics của Realio (RIO)
$RIO (Realio Network Token) là token tiện ích và gas gốc của Realio Network. Realio Network là một hệ sinh thái Web3 đa chuỗi layer 1 của SDK Cosmos tập trung vào việc phát hành và quản lý các tài sản kỹ thuật số trong thế giới thực (RWA). Mạng có khả năng tương thích EVM tích hợp và có cơ chế đồng thuận Proof-Of-Stake (PoS) công khai token kép gốc cho cả token tiện ích của Realio, $RIO và token bảo mật kỹ thuật số lai của nó, $RST (Realio Security Token). $RIO là một tài sản đa chuỗi gốc hiện đang có trên các mạng Ethereum, Algorand và Stellar, với sự kiện khởi đầu cho $RIO gốc diễn ra vào ngày 31 tháng 03 năm 2023 khi Mạng Realio ra mắt.
Realio Network's RIO is the native utility token supporting its Cosmos SDK-based Layer-1 blockchain, focused on the tokenization and management of real-world assets (RWAs) like real estate and private equity. The network utilizes a CometBFT consensus mechanism and is designed for interoperability, compliance, and secure asset management.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Max Supply: The network supply cap for RIO is 175 million tokens.
- Issuance Method: RIO tokens are issued as part of the protocol’s native asset supply, with emissions distributed through network activities such as staking and validator rewards. The initial supply and schedule details are not publicly specified in full, but the issuance emphasizes decentralized participation through proof-of-stake consensus and incentivization mechanisms.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Detailed allocation breakdowns (e.g., percentages to team, investors, ecosystem) have not been published in the openly-available documentation. The token appears focused on community and network utility, with allocations for:
- Genesis Validators: Validators and delegators received tokens at network launch as incentives for network security and decentralization.
- Network Rewards: Ongoing distribution via staking rewards, validator incentives, and potentially ecosystem/community incentives.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Utility:
- Staking: RIO is bonded by validators and delegators to secure the network and to earn block rewards proportional to stake contribution.
- Governance: Token holders can participate in on-chain governance, voting on protocol upgrades and network parameter changes.
- Transaction Fees: RIO is required for transaction fees and as gas for network operations and for deploying new assets.
- RWA Tokenization: RIO acts as a utility token for creating and transacting real-world asset-backed tokens within the Realio ecosystem.
- Composability: Used across the multi-chain Realio environment, supporting EVM and non-EVM integrations through Cosmos IBC.
Incentives:
- Staking Rewards: Distributed to validators and delegators for securing the chain.
- Network Participation: Additional rewards may be available for active engagement in governance and network development.
4. Lock-up and Vesting Mechanisms
There is limited explicit detail public about the specific vesting schedules or lock-up durations for early participants, team allocations, or investor tranches. General network design principles suggest:
- Validator and staking-related tokens are bonded during the staking period to secure the network and must remain locked while staked.
- Unlocking typically coincides with unbonding periods customary to Cosmos chains (e.g., a 21-day unbonding process after unstaking).
5. Token Unlock Timeline
Explicit unlock schedules for team or early backer allocations have not been found in public disclosures. For staked tokens:
- Staking Unbonding: Upon withdrawal, tokens undergo an unbonding period (likely similar to Cosmos, e.g., 21 days).
- Ecosystem Unlocking: If the network engaged in any prior allocations with lock-ups, those would likely follow industry norms (e.g., team/investor cliffs and linear vesting).
Key Takeaways & Limitations
- Transparency: The Realio Network is transparent about its focus on utility and decentralization but does not provide granular public documentation on historical allocation or lock-up schedules.
- Utility-Driven: The tokenomics are clearly designed to encourage active use of RIO for network security, governance, transaction processing, and direct involvement in real-world asset issuance.
- Incentivization: Incentives are primarily through proof-of-stake staking and validator engagement, aligning with the Cosmos ecosystem’s security model.
Recommendation: For granular breakdowns of allocations, explicit lock-up schedules, or historical unlock events, prospective participants should review official network disclosures, governance forums, or reach out to the Realio team through verified channels.
Tokenomics của Realio (RIO): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Realio (RIO) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token RIO tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token RIO có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của RIO, hãy khám phá giá token RIO theo thời gian thực!
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.