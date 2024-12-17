Tokenomics của Pentagon Games (PEN)
Thông tin Pentagon Games (PEN)
Pentagon Games đang xây dựng một trung tâm giải trí đa chuỗi được hỗ trợ bởi Pentagon Chain dựa trên zkEVM, cung cấp trải nghiệm 3D an toàn, sống động, do AI điều khiển, tích hợp các thương hiệu và IP với công nghệ Web3, đồng thời thúc đẩy việc áp dụng rộng rãi và khả năng tương tác đa chuỗi.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Pentagon Games (PEN)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Pentagon Games (PEN), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Pentagon Games (PEN)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token PEN. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Overview
The PENGU token is the official fungible token of the Pudgy Penguins project, which began as an Ethereum NFT collection and has since expanded into multiple blockchains and consumer markets. The token was deployed primarily as an SPL token on Solana (December 17, 2024) and also exists as an ERC-20 via LayerZero OFT bridging.
Issuance Mechanism
- Airdrop Distribution: The vast majority of the PENGU token supply was allocated via an airdrop. Eligible recipients included holders of Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys, Pudgy Rods NFTs, "OG" wallets on Ethereum and Solana, DeFi participants across Solana and Ethereum, Pudgy Penguin Soulbound token holders, and FTT holders.
- No Staking or Mining: There are no ongoing or planned staking, mining, or inflationary/token emission mechanisms. Once the airdrop and initial allocations concluded, the supply became fixed.
- Maximum Supply: Approx. 88.89 billion PENGU.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial supply was distributed among the following groups:
|Allocation Category
|Amount (B PENGU)
|% of Max Supply
|Vesting/Lock-up
|Pudgy Community
|~23.02
|25.90%
|Unlocks at TGE
|Other Communities
|~21.44
|24.12%
|Unlocks at TGE
|Current & Future Team
|~15.82
|17.80%
|1-year cliff, 3-year vesting
|Liquidity
|~10.98
|12.35%
|Unlocked for liquidity
|Company
|~10.20
|11.48%
|1-year cliff, 3-year vesting
|Proliferation Fund
|~3.56
|4.00%
|Not specified
|Public Good
|~3.56
|4.00%
|Not specified
|FTT Holders
|~0.31
|0.35%
|Unlocks at TGE
- Airdrop (~50.37%): Purely to users and communities, claimable at TGE.
- Team & Company (~29.28%): Subject to lock-up (detailed below).
- Liquidity, Proliferation, Public Good Funds: Reserved for ecosystem-related uses.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- No Core Utility: PENGU is a memecoin by design and is not associated with any explicit protocol utility or inherent economic incentive (such as governance, staking rewards, or fee claims). Holders do not receive dividends, voting rights, or profit shares.
- Speculative Asset: Its primary function is speculative trading, and it is freely transferable.
- Ecosystem Integration: While the Pudgy Penguins project references broader mainstream and digital ecosystem engagement, as of April 2025, PENGU’s function is not tied to any specific product, service, or on-chain action.
- No Governance: PENGU holders do NOT influence protocol decisions. The development team retains full control.
Lock-up Mechanism
- Team & Company Allocations: Both the team (17.80%) and company (11.48%) allocations are subject to a 1-year cliff and 3-year vesting schedule. This means these tokens are locked for the first year after issuance (Dec 17, 2024), and then gradually unlock linearly over the following three years.
- Other Allocations: Community, airdrop, liquidity, public good, and other minor allocations were unlocked at or near token generation.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: More than 50% of PENGU supply (mainly community and airdrop allocations) was unlocked immediately at TGE in December 2024.
- Vested Unlocking: Team and company allocations unlock gradually from December 17, 2025 (one-year anniversary) through December 17, 2028.
- Burn Event: On February 5, 2025, over 12 billion unclaimed airdrop PENGU tokens (~13.7% of the max supply) were burned in a one-time event, reducing circulating and potential supply.
Additional Notes
- No Staking/Liquidity Rewards: No mechanisms exist or are planned for rewarding PENGU holders through staking or liquidity programs.
- No Ongoing Emissions: All supply is accounted for via initial airdrop and allocations; there is no inflation or ongoing issuance.
- Exchanges: PENGU is listed on major CEXs and DEXs, making it widely accessible post-TGE.
Conclusion
PENGU is a pure memecoin reflecting the brand and community of Pudgy Penguins, distributed initially via a broad airdrop, with non-circulating team/company allocations secured by a cliff and vesting schedule. There are no staking, governance, or on-chain utility mechanisms, and the major incentive is speculative. The economic model is deflationary only via an unusual, one-off burn of unclaimed tokens, rather than any algorithmic or ongoing deflationary design.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|One-time airdrop, No ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|Community (50%+), Team (17.8%), Company (11.5%), others; see table above
|Usage/Incentives
|Speculative, no core utility/incentives
|Lock-up
|Team & Company: 1-year cliff, 3-year vesting; others mostly unlocked at TGE
|Unlocking Time
|TGE (Dec 17, 2024) for most; Team/Company unlock linearly after 1-year cliff
|Governance
|None, fully controlled by Pudgy Penguins team
|Deflation
|One-time burn of unclaimed airdrop tokens (Feb 5, 2025)
PENGU is emblematic of the evolving memecoin meta: community-driven distribution, no protocol obligation, and highly public exchange listings, but with rigorously documented allocation and lock-up mechanisms to reassure participants about supply constraints.
Tokenomics của Pentagon Games (PEN): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Pentagon Games (PEN) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token PEN tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token PEN có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của PEN, hãy khám phá giá token PEN theo thời gian thực!
Lịch sử giá Pentagon Games (PEN)
Phân tích lịch sử giá PEN giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá PEN
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của PEN? Trang dự đoán giá PEN của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
