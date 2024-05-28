Tokenomics của Internet Computer (ICP)
"1. Dfinity là một hệ thống điện toán đám mây phân tán thông minh có khả năng mở rộng vô hạn và blockchain thế hệ thứ ba, và tương thích cao với các ứng dụng Ethereum hiện có. Nó mang lại một loạt các cải tiến về mật mã và hệ thống phân tán tiên tiến, bao gồm Threshold Relay, Probablistic Slot Protocol, USCID, v.v., để đạt được mốc xác nhận cuối cùng 3-7 giây đối với public chain, là 50 - 200 lần nhanh hơn so với mạng hiện tại dựa trên cơ chế PoW Proof-of-work. Đồng thời, Blockchain NervousSystem được giới thiệu trong cơ chế quản trị, sử dụng các thuật toán để quản lý mạng, thực hiện nâng cấp mạng mà không cần fork, đảo ngược cuộc tấn công của hacker, v.v. 2. Là dự án ngôi sao được khởi động từ năm 2015, Dfinity dự kiến ra mắt mạng chính vào quý I / 2021, đây là dự án bom tấn sau Filecoin, Polkadot,… Tầm nhìn của dự án Dfinity là trở thành “máy tính Internet” trong kỷ nguyên của blockchain. Tập trung vào mục tiêu này, mạng thử nghiệm Dfinity đã trải qua hơn hai năm và năm giai đoạn lặp lại. Hiện các thông số, kỹ thuật các tuyến đã ổn định."
1. Issuance Mechanism
Genesis Supply & Inflation:
- At network genesis, 469 million ICP were created.
- Supply is inflationary, primarily due to rewards to Node Providers (who run infrastructure) and voting rewards to stakers participating in governance.
- As of May 28, 2024, the total supply reached approximately 519 million ICP.
Reward Emissions:
- Node Provider rewards: Minted monthly, calculated based on the 30-day moving average price of ICP in Special Drawing Rights (XDR), and paid for operating node hardware and infrastructure.
- Voting rewards: Paid daily, proportionally to “neurons” (locked ICP) based on voting activity and power.
Burn Mechanisms:
- ICP is burned:
- When converted to “cycles” (utility tokens to pay for computation/storage; 1 XDR worth of ICP = 1 trillion cycles),
- On each account transfer (0.0001 ICP is burned as a fee),
- When NNS proposal fees (10 ICP) are burned if proposals are rejected.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|ICP Supply (at Genesis)
|% of Supply
|DFINITY Foundation
|~111.94 million
|~23.87%
|Team Members
|~84.48 million
|~18.01%
|Early Contributors
|~44.58 million
|~9.51%
|Internet Computer Assoc.
|20.00 million
|~4.26%
|Advisors & 3rd Parties
|~11.24 million
|~2.40%
|Community & Developer
|~2.24 million
|~0.48%
|Node Operators
|~1.05 million
|~0.22%
|Airdrop Participants
|~3.76 million (1 yr vesting)
|~0.80%
- Additional tokens distributed via airdrop (vesting over 1 year from May 2021).
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Uses:
- Staking:
- Stake ICP (minimum 1 ICP) to create a “neuron.”
- Locked “neurons” grant voting power, the ability to propose or vote on governance (NNS, the network DAO), and reward accrual (called “maturity”).
- Cycle Creation (Gas):
- ICP can be converted (burned) into cycles to pay for computation, memory, and storage on canisters (Internet Computer’s smart contracts).
- Network Operations:
- Used to pay node providers and, in the near future, API nodes.
- Burning:
- Transfer fees and rejected proposal fees are burned, reducing supply.
- Medium of Exchange:
- Transacts value within the ecosystem and on DEXs such as ICPSwap.
Incentives:
- Node Providers: Receive monthly inflationary rewards in ICP.
- Stakers (“neurons”): Earn daily voting rewards (can be claimed as ICP, subject to unlock conditions).
- No liquidity provision mechanism presently exists.
4. Lock-up Mechanism
-
To participate in governance and earn voting rewards, ICP must be locked in a neuron for a “dissolve delay” of minimum 6 months; maximum 8 years.
-
Voting power depends on both lock-up length (dissolve delay) and “age bonus” (how long the neuron has been staked).
- 6 months → 1.06x bonus; 8 years → 2x bonus (linear in between).
- Maximum “neuron age” bonus is 1.25x after 4 years.
-
Users can increase lock-up duration at any time, decrease only by initiating “dissolve,” which starts the countdown.
-
Adding tokens to a neuron resets its age bonus proportionally.
5. Unlocking Time
-
Unlocking (Dissolving):
- When dissolve delay reaches zero, neurons can be “disbursed” (ICP returned to owner).
- Voting rewards claimable only after full unlock; minimum claim is 1 ICP.
-
Airdrop/TGE Vesting:
- Airdrop tokens vested monthly over 1 year from launch (May 2021).
-
Team and early allocations likely subject to bespoke vesting schedules, but publicly disclosed lockups are focused on staking, not team unlocks.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Genesis: 469M ICP; Inflation via Node Provider & Voting Rewards
|Burn
|Cycles minting, transaction fees, rejected proposal fees
|Allocation
|Foundation, team, contributors, association, public (airdrop with 1 yr vest), nodes
|Usage
|Governance, cycle (gas) payments, node compensation, network fees, DEX trades
|Incentives
|Node provider & staking (neuron) rewards (inflationary)
|Lock-up
|Governance staking: 6 months–8 years (with unlock bonuses); airdrop vesting: 1 year
|Unlock
|Full unlock after dissolve delay; team vesting unspecified; airdrop: 1 year monthly
Nuances & Implications
- Economic Security: The long lock-up periods incentivize long-term commitment to governance, discouraging short-term speculation.
- Inflation: Secular inflation from node and voting rewards; counterbalanced by direct burning in utility (cycles), and governance (proposal) processes.
- Governance Centrality: Holding and staking ICP is essential to exercise any onchain control over Internet Computer—even for ecosystem projects (e.g. via SNS DAOs).
- Incentive Alignment: Node providers and governance participants are directly compensated, aligning the interests of infrastructure providers with network health.
- Unlock Risks: Most circulating supply is liquid; primary lock-up is voluntary via staking (with the exception of vesting allocations for investors and airdrop recipients).
- No Delegation: All governance power is directly tied to staked neurons; as of the latest disclosures, there is no delegation mechanism (unlike many PoS chains).
This structure provides an in-depth overview of ICP’s token economics. For specifics around unlock schedules and precise vesting details for early team/VC allocations, refer to official DFINITY/Internet Computer documentation, as public data is primarily focused on staking mechanics, airdrop, and network incentives.
Tokenomics của Internet Computer (ICP): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Internet Computer (ICP) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token ICP tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token ICP có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của ICP, hãy khám phá giá token ICP theo thời gian thực!
