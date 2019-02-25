Tokenomics của FET (FET)

Tokenomics của FET (FET)

Khám phá thông tin chi tiết về FET (FET), bao gồm nguồn cung token, mô hình phân bổ và dữ liệu thị trường theo thời gian thực.
USD

Thông tin FET (FET)

Fetch.AI kết hợp máy học (ML) và trí tuệ nhân tạo (AI), hệ thống đa tác nhân và công nghệ sổ cái phi tập trung để xây dựng một mạng Internet kinh tế. Với hướng dẫn và dự báo hữu hình, các tác nhân kỹ thuật số của các thành phần hoạt động kinh tế như dữ liệu, phần cứng, dịch vụ, con người và cơ sở hạ tầng có thể thực hiện công việc của họ một cách hiệu quả. Fetch cam kết mang lại các hệ thống tự trị cho tất cả các thị trường. Hiện nay, quá trình tự chủ của thị trường đòi hỏi nhiều nhân lực và vật lực; các giao dịch kinh tế tự động có thể giúp thị trường vận hành hiệu quả và thông suốt.

Tokenomics & phân tích giá FET (FET)

Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá FET (FET), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.

Vốn hóa thị trường:
$ 1.64B
$ 1.64B$ 1.64B
Tổng cung:
$ 2.72B
$ 2.72B$ 2.72B
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
$ 2.39B
$ 2.39B$ 2.39B
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
$ 1.86B
$ 1.86B$ 1.86B
Giá cao nhất:
$ 3.4794
$ 3.4794$ 3.4794
Giá thấp nhất:
$ 0.00827034467596
$ 0.00827034467596$ 0.00827034467596
Giá hiện tại:
$ 0.6851
$ 0.6851$ 0.6851

Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của FET (FET)

Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token FET. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) token emerges from the merger of SingularityNET (AGIX), Fetch.ai (FET), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), three leading blockchain-based AI projects. ASI is designed to unify these ecosystems, and its economics reflect both legacy mechanisms and forward-looking integration goals. The following comprehensive analysis addresses the issuance, allocation, usage and incentive mechanisms, as well as locking and unlock schedules based on the latest available disclosures.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Swap Model: ASI is not newly minted ex nihilo. Instead, it's issued primarily via token swap from the legacy tokens:
    • AGIX → ASI: 1 AGIX = 0.433350 ASI
    • Allocation for AGIX swaps: ~866.70 million ASI (33% of total supply)
  • Conversion Process: AGIX, FET, and OCEAN token holders swap for ASI at predetermined rates, with no deadline imposed for the conversion.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of ASI is derived by converting the allocation pools from each merged project. Key points include:

Allocation PoolMechanism (from AGIX)Converted to ASINotes
Staking PoolAGIX staking pool → converted to ASI at fixed rateYesNo defined cap per user; operates in cycles
Deep Funding Grant PoolAGIX grant pool → converted to ASI at fixed rateYesCommunity-driven grant governance
Foundation/Reserves/Other Ecosystem PoolsPer individual project specs, all merged at swap ratiosYesCombined for unified ASI ecosystem

Note: AGIX staking pool, Deep Funding pool, and other allocations explicitly migrated at published conversion rates as per the alliance vision paper (pg. 21). Holdings may shift from initial allocations due to pre-existing distributions.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Despite incomplete public documentation post-merger, insights from AGIX as of April 2024—intended to carry over to ASI—highlight several core usages:

  • Payment: ASI is medium of exchange for accessing AI services on marketplaces (with fiat conversions handled on-chain).
  • Staking: Staking functionality is anticipated, inheriting the 30-day cycle, auto-restake, and proportional rewards from AGIX’s system. Rewards are distributed at the end of each period.
  • Governance: Tokenholders will have governance rights, electing an “Artificial Superintelligence Council” and voting on proposals in the Deep Funding framework.
  • Ecosystem Grants: Holding and staking ASI qualifies users for ecosystem airdrops and grant rewards.
  • Developer Incentives: Developers and service providers can earn fees/rewards in ASI for contributing to the AI marketplace.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: Tokens deposited for staking are locked for the duration of a 30-day auction window. Withdrawals are permitted at period end; if unwithdrawn, tokens are restaked automatically for the next cycle.
  • Grant/Reserve Locks: Specific vesting periods or locking mechanisms for foundation or large ecosystem allocations have not yet been comprehensively disclosed as of the latest public reports.

Unlocking Time and Schedule

Despite inquiries, there is no detailed, up-to-date, machine-parsable unlock schedule for ASI as of June 2025. However, the following can be summarized:

MechanismUnlock TriggerGranularityNotes
StakingEnd of 30-day staking periodMonthlyTokens and rewards are unlocked for withdrawal at interval
Grant DisbursementsCommunity vote and project approvalAs scheduledSubject to governance process and project milestones
Token Swap (AGIX/FET/OCEAN)Upon user-initiated swapContinuousNo forced deadline for migration

Discussion and Implications

  • Integration Challenges: Merging three ecosystems creates complexities in defining unified rules for locking/unlocking, especially for allocations originally set under different policies.
  • Governance Experimentation: The alliance is pioneering both on-chain and off-chain governance, with council and tokenholder frameworks likely evolving post-launch.
  • Staking and User Incentives: By maintaining familiar staking cycles and proportional rewards, the alliance aims to retain user engagement while integrating new utility across the ecosystem.
  • Transparency Limitations: As of the latest reports, crucial specifics about detailed unlock schedules for development/foundation pools or new mechanism intricacies in the ASI post-merger era remain undisclosed.

Potential Risks and Considerations

  • Liquidity Risks: Large unlocks or conversion events could impact token price stability.
  • Ecosystem Fragmentation: Preserving legacy governance frameworks (AGIX, FET, OCEAN) under the ASI umbrella may challenge unified decision-making.
  • Incentive Evolution: With the emergence of new platform features and cross-chain applications, staking and governance mechanisms may be subject to significant iteration.

Summary Table: Key ASI Token Economics Components

CategoryMechanism/Policy
IssuanceSwap from AGIX, FET, OCEAN at fixed ratios; no direct mint/sale
AllocationMigrated allocation pools from legacy projects
UsageMarketplace payments, staking, governance, grants, ecosystem airdrops
IncentivesStaking rewards, developer/service provider fees, grant programs
Locking30-day staking cycles, grant program vesting
UnlockingStaking period ends; grant/project milestones; user swap requests

Actionable Insights

  • Prospective ASI holders should review migration details for their respective tokens and understand the AGIX-to-ASI swap for accurate tracking.
  • Active participation in staking and governance will be key to maximizing ASI’s future utility and yield.
  • Stay alert for new disclosures from the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance concerning unlock schedules and governance reforms, especially as ecosystem integration deepens.

Note: This summary reflects the best available information as of June 2025. As ASI’s governance and technical details mature, refer to future official disclosures for the most current protocol specifics.

Tokenomics của FET (FET): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng

Hiểu rõ tokenomics của FET (FET) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.

Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:

Tổng cung:

Số lượng token FET tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.

Nguồn cung lưu hành:

Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.

Nguồn cung tối đa:

Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token FET có thể tồn tại.

FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):

Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.

Tỷ lệ lạm phát:

Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.

Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?

Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.

Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.

Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.

FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.

Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của FET, hãy khám phá giá token FET theo thời gian thực!

Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm

Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.