Tokenomics của BERA (BERA)
Thông tin BERA (BERA)
Berachain là blockchain Layer 1 hiệu suất cao, hoàn toàn tương thích với EVM, áp dụng cơ chế Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) và được phát triển trên BeaconKit - framework đồng thuận mô-đun dành cho EVM.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá BERA (BERA)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá BERA (BERA), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của BERA (BERA)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token BERA. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Berachain introduces a unique three-token system and an incentive design called Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), aiming to optimize DeFi liquidity, chain security, and governance. Below, you'll find a comprehensive breakdown addressing each aspect of tokenomics—including issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking mechanism, and unlock details—supported by the most recent data and analysis.
1. Token System Overview
|Token
|Symbol
|Type
|Role
|Berachain
|BERA
|Gas
|Native asset; transaction fees, on/off-chain settlements
|Berachain Governance Token
|BGT
|Governance/Inflation
|Non-transferable PoS/governance token; controls emissions
|Honey
|HONEY
|Stablecoin
|Used in core DeFi protocols (DEX, lending, perps)
2. Issuance Mechanism
- BGT (Governance/Stake Token)
- Issuance: Earned solely as rewards for providing liquidity to selected pools—there is no public sale or direct purchase of BGT.
- Inflation/Emissions: BGT is emitted according to governance direction; emissions flow to liquidity pools voted upon by BGT holders—similar to Curve’s “veTokenomics.”
- Unique feature: Not transferable or tradable; crucial for security (staking) and governance.
- BERA (Gas Token)
- Issuance: Created solely by burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio, making its total supply dependent on BGT burned by users.
- Implication: Gas token supply is always matched by BGT removal, aligning network incentives and limiting inflation risks.
- HONEY (Stablecoin)
- Issuance: Minted by swapping USDC at a 1:1 peg; acts as a stable asset for DeFi operations.
- Collateral: Fully backed by off-chain/bridged USDC.
3. Allocation Mechanism
Recent Example: Token Unlocks (2025)
|Date
|Recipient
|Amount BERA
|Notes
|2025-02-06
|Airdrop
|34,480,000
|Genesis/community
|2025-02-06
|Ecosystem & R&D
|47,500,000
|Foundation/Dev Funds
|2025-03-06 — 2025-04-22
|Airdrop (daily tranches)
|729,836/day (over 50+ days)
|Progressive community unlocking
- Airdrop: A significant initial allocation channeled to early adopters and community contributors over a rolling schedule (see below).
- Ecosystem: Dedicated fund for development, research, R&D, and ecosystem growth.
- Emission via DeFi: Ongoing issuance of BGT as rewards for liquidity provided across various pools.
4. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance (BGT):
- Users (delegators) earn BGT by providing liquidity, delegating to validators, and participating in ecosystem activities.
- BGT can be delegated to validators to secure the chain and receive further emissions (yield).
- Bribe mechanism: dApps and protocols can incentivize BGT holders to allocate emissions to their liquidity pools (aligning with Curve/veTokenomics).
- Transaction Fees (BERA):
- BERA is the only gas asset for all on-chain operations (transactions, contract execution).
- DeFi Collateral (HONEY):
- Used for lending, DEX trading, and perpetual protocols; central to Berachain-native DeFi.
- Liquidity-Driven Security: More capital in DeFi = greater security incentives, tightly integrating TVL and network security.
- Bribes/Incentives: Protocols can offer additional incentives to BGT holders to direct liquidity mining towards their pools.
5. Locking Mechanism
- BGT (Non-transferable):
- Cannot be bought, sold, or transferred; only earned.
- Can be irreversibly burned 1:1 for BERA.
- Locked for staking/delegation to validators for PoS security and governance—no time-based vesting, but “locked up” in practice due to its role in network security and governance.
- Airdropped Tokens:
- Some community airdrops are released via daily tranches (proportional vesting over time), e.g., 729,836 BERA tokens per day over several weeks post-launch.
Unlock Schedule (Recent Data)
|Date Range
|Recipient
|Daily Unlock (BERA)
|Mechanism
|2025-03-06~04-22
|Airdrop
|729,836
|Gradual unlock
|2025-02-06
|Airdrop
|34,480,000
|Genesis unlock
|2025-02-06
|Ecosystem/R&D
|47,500,000
|Immediate unlock
6. Unlocking Time
- Airdrop Distribution:
- Begins with a major launch unlock, then continues with daily unlock tranches for a steady distribution, reducing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
- This progressive release supports ecosystem stability and incentivizes continued community involvement.
- Ecosystem/Dev Unlocks:
- Released at genesis to empower immediate development, partnerships, and R&D.
7. Design Implications & Risks
- Positive Feedback Loop: The PoL model incentivizes TVL and liquidity, which in turn supports validator rewards and thus network security.
- Antiplutocracy Challenge: Concentration risk—since only liquidity providers earn BGT and BGT is non-transferable, early and large providers may dominate governance long-term.
- Protocol Integration: Enshrined protocols (native DEX, lending, perps) receive a majority of emissions, which may challenge the incentive for new protocol launches unless they implement superior incentives or capture substantial user attention.
Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics (2025)
|Aspects
|BERA (Gas Token)
|BGT (Governance Token)
|HONEY (Stablecoin)
|Issuance
|Minted by burning BGT
|Earned via emissions for liquidity, validator participation
|Minted by swapping USDC
|Allocation
|Airdrops, ecosystem, burn-mint
|Direct emission to liquidity providers
|Protocol-specific allocation
|Usage/Incentive
|Gas/fees; all txs
|Governance, validator selection, emissions voting, bribes
|DeFi collateral, trades
|Locking Mechanism
|N/A
|Non-transferable; locked via delegation; burnt for BERA
|N/A
|Unlocking Time
|Staggered airdrop, rolling unlocks
|Real-time with liquidity provision
|Immediate (upon swap)
Conclusions & Recommendations
Berachain's token economics are highly innovative, leveraging a PoL model to tightly couple liquidity, chain security, and governance. While the design is positioned to quickly bootstrap TVL and DeFi activity, long-term decentralization and ecosystem dynamism will depend on how future emissions, governance, and community incentives evolve. Prospective participants should pay close attention to:
- Ongoing BGT emission localization (which pools win voting)
- Ecosystem grant/development outflows
- Community governance proposals for potential changes in emissions or participation methods.
For the most detailed, up-to-date breakdown and developer docs, consult Berachain’s official documentation and analytics sites.
Tokenomics của BERA (BERA): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của BERA (BERA) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token BERA tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token BERA có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của BERA, hãy khám phá giá token BERA theo thời gian thực!
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.