Tokenomics của ARC (ARC)
Thông tin ARC (ARC)
ARC là một công ty công nghệ đổi mới cam kết cách mạng hóa Web3 thông qua AI-powered Reactor, hệ sinh thái DeFi toàn diện và cửa hàng dApp.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá ARC (ARC)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá ARC (ARC), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của ARC (ARC)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token ARC. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Overview
AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a modular, Rust-based AI agent framework designed for blockchain environments, emphasizing performance, composability, and the alignment of developer and community interests. Its tokenomics are constructed to ensure broad initial distribution, incentivize both users and developers, and foster sustainable, long-term growth within the ecosystem.
1. Issuance Mechanism
ARC adopted a block-based, deflationary issuance model:
- Initial Issuance Rate: Began at ~4.75 ARC per block.
- Decay Schedule: The issuance rate declines exponentially over time:
- At 1.5 years, ~4.75 ARC per block.
- At 10 years, ~2.5 ARC per block.
- At 20 years, ~1.2 ARC per block.
- At 30 years, ~0.55 ARC per block.
- The curve reflects a smooth, exponential reduction, making the total future supply highly predictable and supporting long-term scarcity.
- This schedule was inherited from the token's prior form (ATC, 1:1 rebrand to ARC), and is similar to Bitcoin or other hard-capped, deflationary crypto assets.
2. Allocation Mechanism
ARC prioritized a wide, community-facing distribution with a modest allocation for internal stakeholders:
|Category
|Percentage of Supply
|Notes
|Circulating (Initial)
|90%
|Circulating from the start; reflects fair launch ethos
|Prize Pools
|5%
|For ecosystem growth and developer incentives
|Founders/Team
|Not explicitly stated, but presumed low
|Favors community over insiders
|Project Vetting/Proposal Reserves
|Not quantified
|Team actively vets projects to receive incentives
- The tokenomics enabled over 90% of supply to be tradable and accessible from genesis, a notably decentralizing move compared to typical multi-year vesting patterns in the sector.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
ARC acts as the core utility and incentive token in several ways:
- Ecosystem Currency: Required for deploying apps/agents on the ARC ecosystem.
- Staking/Prizes: Used to incentivize strong agent performance and reward competitive development—e.g., developers compete for prize pools in hackathons or feature bounties.
- Liquidity Routing/Pairing: Projects launching through ARC Forge (the ARC launchpad) must pair their tokens with ARC for liquidity, echoing models seen in the Virtuals ecosystem but with more curation for quality.
- Platform Alignment: Most secondary project launches, liquidity pools, and user-facing features are designed to direct value and usage through ARC, promoting a network effect and platform stickiness.
4. Lock-Up and Unlocking Mechanism
- Circulating Supply: Over 90% of tokens were circulating from the outset. Recent supply data confirms that ARC’s entire 1 billion supply remains in circulation as of May 2025, with no significant new emissions outside the ongoing block rewards.
- Prize/Development Pools: The 5% pool for prize and developer grants is the main tranch subject to controlled release, doled out at the discretion of the ARC team based on competition/hackathon results and project vetting.
- Liquidity Events: Some ARC is temporarily locked in liquidity pools and as part of onchain deployments (e.g., as in the askjimmy hedge fund project, where ~1% of ARC was locked to incentivize protocol utility).
- Team/Advisor Allocations: If present, not subject to standard long-term vesting schedules given the high initial circulating ratio; specifics not explicitly stated in current disclosures.
5. Unlocking Timeline
- No Major Pending Unlocks: There are no scheduled, large unlock events or vesting cliffs remaining for ARC. The supply has been steady at 1 billion tokens over the past week, and no token unlock events are documented for the foreseeable future.
- Prize Pool Disbursement: Unlocks from this pool only happen gradually through community events, grants, or ecosystem bootstraps—not via automated or predetermined release schedules.
6. Additional Context & Market Structure
- Token Launch Approach: ARC's launch was branded as a "fair launch," with very little reserved for insiders and broad access at inception, aiming to foster organic community participation.
- Governance: ARC holders influence project vetting, allocation of prize pools, and broader network decisions, with a preference for quality and developer impact.
- Platform Growth: ARC acts as a base pair for new agent tokens, further incentivizing holding and usage over mere speculation.
Key Takeaways
- ARC's model emphasizes fairness, high initial decentralization, and community-driven development.
- The issuance mechanism ensures controlled inflation and a gradually declining new-supply curve.
- Incentives focus on developer engagement, real-world ecosystem growth, and direct rewards for building on the ARC stack.
- There are no major lock-ups remaining, and the supply is not subject to significant upcoming dilution.
For deeper technical resources and further updates, explore:
- ARC Repository
- ARC Prize Pool Announcements
This structure positions AI Rig Complex as a uniquely transparent and incentive-aligned platform in the expanding decentralized AI agent ecosystem.
Tokenomics của ARC (ARC): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của ARC (ARC) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token ARC tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token ARC có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của ARC, hãy khám phá giá token ARC theo thời gian thực!
Hướng dẫn mua ARC
Bạn muốn thêm ARC (ARC) vào danh mục đầu tư? MEXC hỗ trợ nhiều phương thức mua ARC, bao gồm thẻ tín dụng, chuyển khoản ngân hàng và giao dịch ngang hàng. Dù bạn là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, MEXC đều hỗ trợ mua tiền mã hoá dễ dàng và an toàn.
Lịch sử giá ARC (ARC)
Phân tích lịch sử giá ARC giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá ARC
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của ARC? Trang dự đoán giá ARC của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
Mua ARC (ARC)
Số lượng
1 ARC = 0.004354 USD