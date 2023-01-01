DOT Slot Auction is a parachain auction for the Polkadot ecosystem. On MEXC, you can use DOT to vote for a Polkadot parachain project you support. After voting you will be rewarded according to the project's official auction rules.
*Please refer to the announcement for auction rules and details
MEXC always ensures the smooth progress of voting on our best effort basis. MEXC is responsible for assisting users to vote on the chain, but does not guarantee that the bid will be successful. MEXC is not responsible for any asset loss caused by potential risks including but not limited to suspension or termination of business, abrupt suspension or cessation of transactions, and price volatility driven by market movement. Please refer to the announcement for more details. Thank you for your participation!