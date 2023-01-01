mexc
MarketSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More
Kusama Slot Auction
Vote for your favorite projects and receive rewards
PolkadotKusama

Kusama Slot Auction

As the testnet of Polkadot mainnet, Kusama has all the functions of the Polkadot mainnet and acts as a temporary preparation ground for deployment on Polkadot. Risky functions will run on the Kusama network first. Correspondingly, possible problems will be eliminated in advance to ensure a smooth launch on the mainnet. Therefore, the slot auction will also be launched on the Kusama network first, and the auction rules will be identical to those of the Polkadot mainnet.

*Please refer to the announcement for auction rules and details

My Votes
Project
Campaign index
Votes received
Lockup period
Rewards
Max Supply
Action

Disclaimer

MEXC always ensures the smooth progress of voting on our best effort basis. MEXC is responsible for assisting users to vote on the chain, but does not guarantee that the bid will be successful. MEXC is not responsible for any asset loss caused by potential risks including but not limited to suspension or termination of business, abrupt suspension or cessation of transactions, and price volatility driven by market movement. Please refer to the announcement for more details. Thank you for your participation!

Про нас
Про біржу MEXC
Конфіденційність
Попередження про ризики
Навчання
Оголошення
Підтримка додатку
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Послуги
Купити крипто
Завантажити додаток
Комісії
VIP-послуги
Реферальна програма
Партнерська програма
Заявка на лістинг
Стати P2P-марчантом
Підтримка
Інституційні послуги
API
Верифікація MEXC
Для правоохоронних органів
Як купити криптовалюту
Інформація про криптовалюту
Ціна криптовалюти
Зв'яжіться з нами
Довідковий центр
Ділова співпраця
Інституціонали
Співпраця зі ЗМІ
Надіслати запит
Відгуки та пропозиції
Спільнота

© 2023 MEXC.COM