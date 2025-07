Інформація PHDKitty (PHDKITTY)

PHDKitty is a Solana-based token created by the viral TikTok account @phdkitty, which has earned over 40 million views and 500,000+ followers. The account makes financial and economic education fun and accessible, especially for kids, through short, humorous videos. By combining various different humors, memes, and practical knowledge, PHDKitty is helping redefine what it means to “learn” without stress.