Токеноміка DOGE (DOGE)
Інформація DOGE (DOGE)
Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.
Токеноміка та аналіз ціни DOGE (DOGE)
Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена DOGE (DOGE), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.
Детальна структура токена DOGE (DOGE)
Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени DOGE. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.
Overview
Dogecoin (DOGE) began as a lighthearted, meme-inspired cryptocurrency but has evolved into one of the most recognized digital assets, primarily due to its active community and broad appeal for microtransactions and tipping.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Algorithm: Dogecoin utilizes the Scrypt Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus algorithm, similar to Litecoin, but with distinct parameters.
- Block Rewards: Initially, Dogecoin used a randomized block reward schedule, but since block 600,000 it switched to a fixed reward:
- Each block (produced approximately every minute) grants 10,000 DOGE to the miner.
- No Fixed Supply Cap: Unlike Bitcoin, Dogecoin does not have a maximum supply. Its monetary policy is inflationary.
- Annual Issuance: About 5.256 billion DOGE are issued each year due to the fixed block reward, resulting in a steadily reducing rate of inflation over time.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- No Premine: At launch, there were no special preallocations or presale. DOGE was distributed purely through mining from day one.
- Distribution: All coins are distributed to miners as block rewards. Anyone could, and still can, participate in mining and receive newly minted DOGE.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use Cases:
- Tipping: The most popular use for DOGE is tipping content creators online, especially within social media and forums like Reddit and Twitter (X).
- Microtransactions: The low fees and fast confirmation times make Dogecoin appealing for small-value transactions.
- Payments: Some merchants accept DOGE for goods and services, extending its use beyond just internet culture.
- Incentives:
- Mining Rewards: Miners are incentivized via block rewards, with the continuing issuance offering ongoing motivation to secure the network.
- Community Engagement: The Dogecoin community drives utility through charity drives, events (like sponsoring sports teams), and tipping.
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
- No Protocol Lock-Up: Dogecoin does not natively support any coin lock-up mechanism at the protocol level. There are no vesting contracts, staking, or timelocks built into standard DOGE issuance or user balances.
- No Vesting or Reserved Allocations: From inception, DOGE has always been freely circulating and immediately accessible upon mining.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Availability: All newly mined DOGE is available instantly to miners without delay or time-based unlocking. There are no scheduled unlocks or cliffs in the Dogecoin economic model.
Summary Table
|Parameter
|Description
|Issuance Type
|Proof-of-Work mining (Scrypt algorithm)
|Block Reward
|10,000 DOGE per block (1 block/minute)
|Supply Cap
|None (Inflationary with fixed annual issuance)
|Distribution
|100% to miners, no pre-mine/pre-sale
|Usage
|Tipping, microtransactions, retail payments
|Incentives
|Mining rewards, community engagement, charitable events
|Lock-Up
|None (immediate liquidity on issuance)
|Unlocking
|No vesting; all mined coins unlocked instantaneously
Historical Context and Future Implications
Dogecoin’s inflationary approach was designed to encourage spending and tipping, rather than hoarding. Over time, the relative inflation rate decreases as the supply grows, but the absolute annual increase remains constant. This positions DOGE distinctly against deflationary assets like Bitcoin. The absence of lock-ups, vesting, or complex allocation mechanisms makes Dogecoin economically simple and highly liquid, supporting its role as a fun, community-driven medium of exchange rather than a speculative store of value.
Potential Scenarios:
- The stable, predictable issuance keeps mining incentives aligned and supports network security.
- The lack of lock-ups and vesting enables immediate fluidity, preventing centralization of supply and reducing manipulation risks.
Counterpoints:
- The inflationary design may deter those seeking store-of-value assets but fosters constant utility and circulation.
- No built-in incentive mechanisms for staking or similar features might limit additional network engagement layers seen in newer protocols.
In summary, Dogecoin’s token economics emphasize simplicity, liquidity, and community empowerment, with ongoing inflation and no engineered scarcity, supporting its role as an accessible digital currency for everyday use.
Токеноміка DOGE (DOGE): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання
Розуміння токеноміки DOGE (DOGE) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.
Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:
Загальна пропозиція:
Максимальна кількість токенів DOGE, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.
Максимальна пропозиція:
Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів DOGE, яка може існувати.
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.
Рівень інфляції:
Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.
Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?
Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.
Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.
Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.
Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.
Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку DOGE, досліджуйте ціну токена DOGE в реальному часі!
Як купити DOGE
Зацікавлені в додаванні DOGE (DOGE) у свій портфель? MEXC підтримує різні способи купівлі DOGE, включаючи кредитні картки, банківські перекази та P2P-торгівлю. Незалежно від того, новачок ви чи професіонал, MEXC робить купівлю криптовалюти простою та безпечною.
Історія ціни DOGE (DOGE)
Аналіз історії ціни DOGE допомагає користувачам зрозуміти минулі рухи ринку, ключові рівні підтримки/опору та моделі волатильності. Незалежно від того, чи відстежуєте ви історичні максимуми, чи визначаєте тренди, історичні дані є важливою частиною прогнозу цін та технічного аналізу.
Прогноз ціни DOGE
Хочете знати, куди рухається DOGE? Наша сторінка прогнозу ціни DOGE поєднує в собі ринкові настрої, історичні тенденції та технічні індикатори, щоб надати прогноз на майбутнє.
Чому варто обрати MEXC?
MEXC — одна з найкращих у світі криптовалютних бірж, якій довіряють мільйони користувачів у всьому світі. Незалежно від того, новачок ви чи професіонал, MEXC — ваш найпростіший шлях до криптовалюти.
Відмова від відповідальності
Дані про токеноміку на цій сторінці отримані зі сторонніх джерел. MEXC не гарантує її точність. Будь ласка, проведіть ретельне дослідження перед інвестуванням.
Купити DOGE (DOGE)
Сума
1 DOGE = 0,15772 USD