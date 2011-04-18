Токеноміка Ripple (XRP)
Інформація Ripple (XRP)
Ripple is the base currency of the Ripple network, which can be circulated throughout the ripple network. It has a total supply of 100 billion, and is gradually decreasing as the number of transactions increases. Ripple's operating company is Ripple Labs (formerly OpenCoin). Ripple currency is the only common currency in the ripple system. It is different from other currencies in the system. For example, CNY and USD cannot be cashed out across gateways. In other words, the CNY issued by the A gateway can only be cashed out at the A gateway, not the B gateway. Otherwise, you have to convert it into CNY of B gateway via pending-order of ripple system. However, Ripple has no such restrictions at all. It is universal in the ripple system. Ripple (XRP), same as Bitcoin, is a digital currency based on math and cryptography. But what different from the no-real-use Bitcoin is that XRP plays the role of connection and boasts security guarantee function in the Ripple system. Security-guarantee is indispensable, which requires that the gateway participating in this protocol must hold a small amount of XRP.
Токеноміка та аналіз ціни Ripple (XRP)
Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена Ripple (XRP), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.
Детальна структура токена Ripple (XRP)
Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени XRP. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: XRP was pre-mined at inception, with a total supply of 100 billion XRP.
- No Ongoing Minting: All XRP tokens were created at launch; there is no mining or ongoing issuance. The only native change to supply is via burning of small transaction fees (gas), which are permanently destroyed and lead to gradual deflation.
- Escrow-Based Release: In 2017, Ripple Labs placed 55 billion XRP in escrow, releasing 1 billion XRP monthly over 55 months, with unused tokens re-escrowed for future release.
2. Initial Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution (2013 Data):
- 80% (80B XRP): Gifted to Ripple Labs.
- 20% (20B XRP): Allocated to founders
- Of this, ~9.5B XRP each to Chris Larsen and Arthur Britto, 1B XRP to Jed McCaleb.
- Use of Allocated Tokens:
- Ripple Labs used its allocation for market sales, expanding liquidity, ecosystem growth, and partnerships.
- Founders’ tokens were subject to internal vesting/lockup arrangements (not publicly detailed) and have since mostly entered circulation.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Native Utility: XRP is the native asset for transactions on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).
- 10 XRP minimum reserve required for account activation.
- Extra reserve required for opening trust lines or placing offers.
- Fees/Burn Mechanism: Transaction fees, paid in XRP, are burned (destroyed), reducing total supply minutely over time.
- No Staking/Rewards: XRP holders or users do not receive additional tokens, interest, or staking rewards by holding or using XRP.
- Network Role:
- Medium of exchange for low-cost, cross-border payments.
- Settlement asset for bridges, decentralized exchange (DEX) on XRPL, and institutional remittances.
- Support for NFT minting, trading, and other on-chain applications as of 2022–2023.
4. Lock-Up and Unlock Mechanism
Escrow & Unlocking
- After the initial allocation, Ripple Labs locked 55 billion XRP (55% of supply) into escrow contracts.
- Unlock Schedule: 1 billion XRP was (and continues to be) released from escrow each month.
- Unused XRP: If Ripple does not use its released allotment, remaining tokens are re-escrowed for future months, extending the release timeline.
- As of early 2024:
- ~40.5 billion XRP are held in escrow (with the rest in circulation or company wallets).
Founders’ Allocations
- No Disclosed Public Vesting: For founder allocations (20% of supply), public information on vesting or lockup is limited. Some sales by founders (notably McCaleb) were subject to structured selling agreements.
5. Unlocking Times
- Escrow Monthly Releases: Started December 2017, running through mid-2022, with continuing releases re-escrowed monthly. The original 55-month plan was ~4.5 years but is extended each time tokens are not fully used and are re-escrowed.
- Tracked Unlocks (Examples from data):
- 1B XRP released every month from December 2017 through at least January 2022 for “Team Advisors” (Ripple).
- Not all released XRP is immediately sold; some re-enters escrow.
6. Economic and Incentive Summary
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|100B pre-mined supply, no inflationary mechanism
|Main Allocation
|80% Ripple Labs, 20% founders
|Usage
|Payment, fees, minimum reserves, DEX bridge asset, NFTs
|Incentives
|No direct holding/staking rewards; value driven by utility
|Vesting/Lockups
|Escrow (for Ripple share); founders’ vesting largely undisclosed
|Unlock Schedule
|1B XRP per month from escrow; recycled if unused
|Burn/Fees
|All fees are burned, providing gentle deflation
7. Future Implications & Nuances
- Centralization Risk: High early concentration in Ripple Labs and founders historically raised concerns. The ongoing, transparent escrow approach has mitigated some of these concerns over time.
- No Mining: XRPL uses a Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus, not PoW/PoS, so there is no issuance from node operation.
- Escrow Structure: The monthly release system introduces a predictable—but market-watched—potential for token sell pressure, depending on Ripple’s actions (marketing, partnerships, or holding).
- Network Growth: Network usage, particularly for NFT activity (seen surging in late 2023), minting, and payment-processing, bolsters demand-side utility but does not directly reward holders.
8. Limitations & Considerations
- No On-Chain Yield: Unlike PoS networks, XRP incentivizes usage for utility, not for staking or passive rewards.
- Transparency: While Ripple’s escrow transactions are programmatically visible on-chain, less information is available about internal founder allocations or subsequent distributions.
- Market Impact: Monthly potential unlocks remain a significant focus in XRP market analysis.
In conclusion, XRP’s token economic model emphasizes fixed supply, predictable (but market-flexible) institutional unlocks, and broad infrastructure/utility use cases over per-holder incentives. This distinguishes XRP from other major networks relying on staking rewards or inflation-based security and incentivization.
Токеноміка Ripple (XRP): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання
Розуміння токеноміки Ripple (XRP) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.
Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:
Загальна пропозиція:
Максимальна кількість токенів XRP, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.
Максимальна пропозиція:
Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів XRP, яка може існувати.
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.
Рівень інфляції:
Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.
Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?
Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.
Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.
Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.
Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.
Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку XRP, досліджуйте ціну токена XRP в реальному часі!
Відмова від відповідальності
Дані про токеноміку на цій сторінці отримані зі сторонніх джерел. MEXC не гарантує її точність. Будь ласка, проведіть ретельне дослідження перед інвестуванням.