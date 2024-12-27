Ціна DEEPSPACE (DPS)
Поточна ціна DEEPSPACE (DPS) сьогодні становить 0.01091185 USD з ринковою капіталізацією $ 652.20K USD. Ціна DPS до USD оновлюється в режимі реального часу.
Основні показники ринкової ефективності DEEPSPACE:
- обсяг торгівлі за 24 год — $ 1.17K USD
- зміна ціни DEEPSPACE протягом дня — -2.51%
- циркуляційна пропозиція – 59.77M USD
Отримуйте оновлення цін DPS до USD у реальному часі на MEXC. Будьте в курсі останніх даних і аналізу ринку, що необхідно для прийняття розумних торговельних рішень на швидкоплинному ринку криптовалют. MEXC — це ваша платформа для отримання точної інформації про ціни DPS.
Протягом сьогоднішнього дня зміна ціни DEEPSPACE до USD становила $ -0.00028160251348501.
За останні 30 днів зміна ціни DEEPSPACE до USD становила $ -0.0010758353.
За останні 60 днів зміна ціни DEEPSPACE до USD становила $ -0.0021183981.
За останні 90 днів зміна ціни DEEPSPACE до USD становила $ -0.003260082862105432.
|Період
|Зміна (USD)
|Зміна (%)
|Сьогодні
|$ -0.00028160251348501
|-2.51%
|30 днів
|$ -0.0010758353
|-9.85%
|60 днів
|$ -0.0021183981
|-19.41%
|90 днів
|$ -0.003260082862105432
|-23.00%
Останній аналіз цін DEEPSPACE: найвижча і найнижча ціна за 24 год, ATH і щоденна зміна:
+0.07%
-2.51%
-1.36%
Пориньте в статистику ринку: ринкова капіталізація, обсяг за 24 години та пропозиція:
DEEPSPACE is an immersive space exploration strategy game. Engage in the DEEPSPACE universe by using $DPS, the in-game currency, and trading unique, upgradeable smart NFTs as you navigate through the cosmos with your fleet of ships! Prepare to explore, harvest, race, and battle your way across the DEEPSPACE universe! DEEPSPACE - Outpost One A key feature of DEEPSPACE is the Outpost. The Outpost serves as a decentralized exchange hub where you can buy, sell, and trade your ships, cores, and other upgradeable Smart NFTs with fellow explorers. Use the marketplace to build limited edition ships and acquire other valuable collectible assets. Expand your fleet to enhance your exploration, harvesting, racing, and combat capabilities throughout the DEEPSPACE universe! Players can exchange land, weapons, spacecraft, and other items in the marketplace to aid their exploration of the game world. As players advance in the game and grow their ship fleet, they can enhance their gameplay experience. The custom decentralized app (dapp) marketplace is integrated with the rest of the DEEPSPACE (DPS) platform, allowing for seamless connections between players looking to trade items and further their progress in the game. Ship modifications, both temporary and permanent, can be transacted on the marketplace. DEEPSPACE - Game Game assets such as ships and equipment are blockchain NFTs, giving gamers full ownership of their in-game assets. Players can mint their own starships or purchase from the proprietary NFT marketplace, and choose up to 4 ships from their fleet to begin exploring, engaging, and discovering planets, places, and other players within the 3D space-based universe. Racing and Track Builder In addition to exploration and combat, DEEPSPACE features exhilarating racing mechanics! Players can participate in high-speed races across various cosmic tracks. The innovative track builder allows you to create your own custom racetracks, designing loops, jumps, and obstacles to challenge yourself and your friends. Share your tracks with the community and compete for the fastest times! Starship Archetypes Four starship archetypes allow you to explore the universe openly, engage in combat, or mine resources: 1. Fighters - Ships with state-of-the-art weapon technology. 2. Tank - Ships designed for managing enemy engagements, longevity, and withstanding damage. 3. Mining - Ships specially engineered for efficient resource collection. 4. Support - Ships focused on utility and boosting the capabilities of your other ships. Each ship has its own benefits in the form of 8 different stats: attack, special attack, shields, special defense, speed, luck, mining, and health. Players can apply permanent and temporary modifications as they play. Modifications allow for many added battle benefits, situational adaptability, and other stat improvements. Temporary modifications give players single-use bonuses during gameplay with specific uses and unique outcomes. Resource mining allows players to gather raw materials, like ore, for ship or property add-ons and modifications. Mined materials enable you to customize your ships, creating a unique experience for every player. Battles and Challenges Battles occur frequently within the game and can take one of two forms: 1. Player vs Player (PvP) - PvP allows players to battle against each other for prizes, leaderboard placement, and bragging rights. 2. Player-vs-Enemy (PvE) - PvE involves battling Non-Playable Characters (NPCs; i.e., game-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) players) throughout the game as a mechanism for winning rewards and enhancing your gameplay experience. Dive into the DEEPSPACE universe today and embark on your adventure filled with exploration, racing, and epic battles!
Ціни на криптовалюту піддаються високим ринковим ризикам і нестабільності цін. Ви повинні інвестувати в проєкти та продукти, з якими ви знайомі та де ви розумієте пов’язані з цим ризики. Вам слід уважно розглянути свій інвестиційний досвід, фінансову ситуацію, інвестиційні цілі та толерантність до ризику та проконсультуватися з незалежним фінансовим консультантом перед здійсненням будь-яких інвестицій. Цей матеріал не слід розглядати як фінансову пораду. Минулі результати не є надійним індикатором майбутніх результатів. Вартість ваших інвестицій може як зменшуватися, так і зростати, і ви можете не повернути суму, яку інвестували. Ви несете повну відповідальність за свої інвестиційні рішення. MEXC не несе відповідальності за будь-які збитки, які ви можете понести. Для отримання додаткової інформації зверніться до наших Умов використання та Попередження про ризики. Будь ласка, також зауважте, що представлені тут дані, які стосуються вищезгаданої криптовалюти (наприклад, її поточна ціна в реальному часі), базуються на сторонніх джерелах. Вони надаються вам на умовах «як є» та лише з інформаційною метою, без будь-яких заяв або гарантій. Посилання на сайти третіх осіб також не контролюються MEXC. MEXC не несе відповідальності за надійність і точність таких сторонніх сайтів та їх вмісту.
|1 DPS до AUD
A$0.0175680785
|1 DPS до GBP
￡0.0086203615
|1 DPS до EUR
€0.010475376
|1 DPS до USD
$0.01091185
|1 DPS до MYR
RM0.0487759695
|1 DPS до TRY
₺0.38409712
|1 DPS до JPY
¥1.72188993
|1 DPS до RUB
₽1.1253390905
|1 DPS до INR
₹0.9332905305
|1 DPS до IDR
Rp175.9975560055
|1 DPS до PHP
₱0.633323774
|1 DPS до EGP
￡E.0.5550858095
|1 DPS до BRL
R$0.067435233
|1 DPS до CAD
C$0.015713064
|1 DPS до BDT
৳1.301783705
|1 DPS до NGN
₦16.891325563
|1 DPS до UAH
₴0.456770041
|1 DPS до VES
Bs0.55650435
|1 DPS до PKR
Rs3.0327304705
|1 DPS до KZT
₸5.6450273605
|1 DPS до THB
฿0.3717667295
|1 DPS до TWD
NT$0.3584542725
|1 DPS до CHF
Fr0.009820665
|1 DPS до HKD
HK$0.084675956
|1 DPS до MAD
.د.م0.109773211