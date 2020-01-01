Токеноміка Prosper (PROS)
Інформація Prosper (PROS)
Prosper є мостом між інституційною потужністю майнінгу Bitcoin ончейн і має на меті повністю розкрити потенціал Bitcoin, найбільш децентралізованої криптовалюти. Prosper прагне переосмислити можливості внутрішньомережевої ліквідності і те, що децентралізований протокол може принести спільноті. Prosper бачить унікальну можливість для подальшої децентралізації екосистеми Bitcoin шляхом перенесення базового мережевого рівня Bitcoin, потужність майнінгу Bitcoin ончейн, щоб уможливити участь і володіння спільнотою, а також створити новий фундаментальний будівельний блок для ширшої екосистеми.
Токеноміка та аналіз ціни Prosper (PROS)
Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена Prosper (PROS), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.
Детальна структура токена Prosper (PROS)
Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени PROS. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.
Prosper is a decentralized protocol offering tokenized exposure to Bitcoin hashrate. Its token economics are closely tied to the value generated by real-world Bitcoin mining, aligning incentives between the protocol, miners, and token holders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown covering all requested dimensions:
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Directly Linked to Bitcoin Hashrate: Prosper issues tokens representing proportional exposure to Bitcoin mining power owned or managed by the Prosper Foundation.
- Physical-Asset Backing: Each PROS token is backed by actual hashrate, and the hashrate-per-token ratio is set by the foundation and managed in partnership with industry leaders like BITMAIN and Antpool.
- Native Token (PROS): Created and managed on-chain, with upgrades possible via a community-driven process (reference).
2. Allocation Mechanism
While specific allocation percentages (team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) were not provided in the currently available data, Prosper’s structure emphasizes:
- Foundation Ownership: The token foundation ensures that for every PROS token in circulation, there is an equivalent proportion of Bitcoin mining hardware operated by or on behalf of Prosper.
- Open Market Access: PROS tokens can be acquired primarily via the open market on major centralized exchanges (Binance, Bitget, Bybit, Gate.io, MEXC).
- Community Participation: Governance and ecosystem incentives encourage distribution to active participants and builders.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Details
|Usage
|- Community governance (voting, proposals)
- Access to Bitcoin mining rewards
- Building DeFi primitives tied to hashrate engagement
|Incentives
|- Staking PROS tokens enables holders to earn Bitcoin rewards generated by the underlying mining hardware
|Participation
|- Users can vote on protocol proposals
- Builders can integrate PROS in other on-chain products
|Partner Campaigns
|- Cross-project campaigns and quests to earn additional tokens or rewards
4. Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
- Locked vs Circulating Supply: No precise figures were found for initial vesting or lockup schedules; however, protocols of this type typically employ lockups for team, investor, and ecosystem allocations, with gradual unlocks for early contributors.
- Governance Influence: The community can update or vote on future lockup or release schedules as the protocol evolves.
5. Unlocking Time & Vesting Schedules
- Data Unavailable: As of this review, there is no publicly available table or timeline listing exact unlocks, allocations, or vesting periods for Prosper’s token. This suggests either full circulating supply from launch or undisclosed schedules, which is often the case with newer protocols focusing on real-world asset backing.
- Community Information: Holders are encouraged to track updates on the official news section (Prosper News) for announcements on changes to staking, vesting, or distribution plans.
Summary Table
|Dimension
|Details
|Issuance
|Linked to Bitcoin hashrate, on-chain with community-driven upgrades
|Allocation
|Foundation manages miner/token ratio, distributed via exchanges and participation
|Usage/Incentive
|Staking earns BTC rewards; governance and DeFi integrations
|Locking Mechanism
|Likely team/investor/ecosystem lockups; specifics not disclosed
|Unlocking/Vesting
|No public unlock table/vesting schedule as of June 2025
Additional Considerations & Recommendations
- Transparency and Community Control: Prosper emphasizes community-driven protocol evolution, which may result in future changes to token economics through governance votes.
- Real Yield Model: By tying yield and incentives to actual Bitcoin mining rewards, Prosper aligns economic outcomes with real-world production, potentially mitigating inflationary risks seen in purely emission-driven tokens.
- Actionable Insights: Prospective participants should consult the official documentation and news section for the most up-to-date disclosures, especially as the project matures and more granular vesting or unlock information is released.
For more information, you may consult Prosper's official resources or monitor their governance forums for updates.
Токеноміка Prosper (PROS): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання
Розуміння токеноміки Prosper (PROS) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.
Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:
Загальна пропозиція:
Максимальна кількість токенів PROS, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.
Максимальна пропозиція:
Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів PROS, яка може існувати.
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.
Рівень інфляції:
Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.
Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?
Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.
Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.
Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.
Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.
Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку PROS, досліджуйте ціну токена PROS в реальному часі!
