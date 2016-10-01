mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Zcash | ZEC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Zcash Quick Project Information

Zcash is a cryptocurrency that grew out of the Zerocoin project, aimed at improving anonymity for Bitcoin users. The Zerocoin protocol was initially improved and transformed into Zerocash, which thus yielded the Zcash cryptocurrency in 2016. The founder and CEO of Zcash is Zooko Wilcox-O'Hearn. Its founding team includes cryptographer Matthew D. Green from Johns Hopkins University. Roger Ver was one of Zcash's initial investors.
You can find more information about Zcash history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ZEC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Zcash (ZEC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ZEC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Zcash or access MEXC ZEC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Zcash to gain higher income. Trade ZEC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenZEC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token大零幣
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2016-10-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000
ZEC Price CalculatorHow to buy Zcash

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM