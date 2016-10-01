Zcash | ZEC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Zcash Quick Project Information
Zcash is a cryptocurrency that grew out of the Zerocoin project, aimed at improving anonymity for Bitcoin users. The Zerocoin protocol was initially improved and transformed into Zerocash, which thus yielded the Zcash cryptocurrency in 2016. The founder and CEO of Zcash is Zooko Wilcox-O'Hearn. Its founding team includes cryptographer Matthew D. Green from Johns Hopkins University. Roger Ver was one of Zcash's initial investors.You can find more information about Zcash history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenZEC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token大零幣
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2016-10-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000