Walk Token | WALK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Walk Token Quick Project Information
Blockchain reward-based Move-To-Earn service.You can find more information about Walk Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WALK Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Walk Token (WALK) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WALK
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Walk Token or access MEXC WALK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Walk Token to gain higher income. Trade WALK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWALK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000