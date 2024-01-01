You can find more information about VPP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Virtue Poker is a ConsenSys incubated, and Pantera backed company that uses the unique features of blockchain technology in conjunction with P2P networking to provide a safe, honest environment to play online poker. Player funds are never held by Virtue Poker; instead game buy-ins are held in escrow by Ethereum “smart contracts”​ while they play, and payouts occur in 30 seconds or less.