VPP | VPP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
VPP Quick Project Information
Virtue Poker is a ConsenSys incubated, and Pantera backed company that uses the unique features of blockchain technology in conjunction with P2P networking to provide a safe, honest environment to play online poker. Player funds are never held by Virtue Poker; instead game buy-ins are held in escrow by Ethereum “smart contracts” while they play, and payouts occur in 30 seconds or less.You can find more information about VPP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VPP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold VPP (VPP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VPP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy VPP or access MEXC VPP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on VPP to gain higher income. Trade VPP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVPP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVPP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000