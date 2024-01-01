Veil Exchange | VEIL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Veil Exchange Quick Project Information
The Veil protocol is an innovative solution within the blockchain landscape, serving as a bridge that enables seamless swaps between a diverse array of cryptocurrencies. A fundamental aspect of Veil is its commitment to privacy, providing users with a secure and discreet means to transact and exchange digital assets.You can find more information about Veil Exchange history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VEIL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Veil Exchange (VEIL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VEIL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Veil Exchange or access MEXC VEIL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Veil Exchange to gain higher income. Trade VEIL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVEIL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVEIL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000