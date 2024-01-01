You can find more information about TSUBASA Governance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

“Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-” is a game based on the popular football manga “Captain Tsubasa” by Yoichi Takahashi. With over 70 million copies sold, the manga follows Tsubasa Ozora’s journey and growth as a football player. The game offers PvE and PvP modes, allowing players to experience story battles and compete against others. Players can develop and strengthen their unique NFT characters while competing for items against their “rivals.”