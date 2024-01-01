TonUP | TONUP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TonUP Quick Project Information
TonUp is a distinguished Launchpad platform operating on the TON Blockchain, dedicated to identifying and fostering high-potential projects, showcasing new opportunities to the entire community.You can find more information about TonUP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TONUP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TonUP (TONUP) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TONUP
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TonUP or access MEXC TONUP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TonUP to gain higher income. Trade TONUP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTONUP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTONUP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000