mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Tokenize Emblem | TKX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Tokenize Emblem Quick Project Information

Tokenize Xchange aims to become Asia’s leading digital assets exchange by providing a fiat to the crypto gateway for users across Asia to access the easiest way to buy, sell and manage cryptocurrency.
You can find more information about Tokenize Emblem history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

TKX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Tokenize Emblem (TKX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TKX on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Tokenize Emblem or access MEXC TKX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Tokenize Emblem to gain higher income. Trade TKX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTKX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTKX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
TKX Price CalculatorHow to buy Tokenize Emblem

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM