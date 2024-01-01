You can find more information about STND history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Standard Protocol is the first Collateralized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRS) protocol for synthetic assets that will operate within the Polkadot ecosystem. It has been granted with #DefiForAll Fund from Polygon and is also the first and only project from Korea to be awarded a Polkadot Web3 foundation grant and prides itself on its global community growth approach.