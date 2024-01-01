Register Now

Introducing StarHeroes by STAR Studio, a pioneering web3 gaming experience that transcends conventional space-shooters. With the backing from GameSwift, a Microsoft grant, and top industry leaders from Cyberpunk2077, The Witcher, and Ubisoft, StarHeroes emerges as the first-ever multiplayer space shooter designed for esports.

English name of the token STAR

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token STAR

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price