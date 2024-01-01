SPOT | SPOT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SPOT Quick Project Information
Defispot aims to enhance DeFi engagement by delivering secure, efficient trading solutions for easy access to fragmented liquidity pools.You can find more information about SPOT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SPOT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SPOT (SPOT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SPOT
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SPOT or access MEXC SPOT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SPOT to gain higher income. Trade SPOT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSPOT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,000,000