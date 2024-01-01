SON | SON Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SON Quick Project Information
SOUNI is a fantasy-style 3D MMORPG game, built on Binance Smart Chain. SOUNI creates a large open world that delivers vivid experiences, with the corresponding multi-levels for both beginners and professional players.You can find more information about SON history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SON Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSON
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSON
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000