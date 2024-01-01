SOLS | SOLS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Sols is based on the indexing system of Solana inscriptions, and also provides BRC20 tokens with cross-chain access to the Solana network.There is another token with the same name. Please be careful to distinguish. The current contract address ends with QjbA.Please refer to its official website:https://sols.cc/You can find more information about SOLS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSOLS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSOLS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000