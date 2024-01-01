You can find more information about Sui Launch Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

AptosLaunch has always committed to provide premier launchpad solutions to the Move ecosystem, and with our success in the Aptos Space, we are now bringing our expertise, connections and experience into the Sui Space. The SuiLaunch protocol is capable of providing ground-breaking consensus methods and architecture that offers: Low Cost, Eco-friendly, Fast Execution, Highly Scalable, Secure, Transparency.