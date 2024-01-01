Sui Launch Token | SLT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Sui Launch Token Quick Project Information
AptosLaunch has always committed to provide premier launchpad solutions to the Move ecosystem, and with our success in the Aptos Space, we are now bringing our expertise, connections and experience into the Sui Space. The SuiLaunch protocol is capable of providing ground-breaking consensus methods and architecture that offers: Low Cost, Eco-friendly, Fast Execution, Highly Scalable, Secure, Transparency.You can find more information about Sui Launch Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSLT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSLT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,514,334,397.1