SO-COL | SIMP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SO-COL Quick Project Information
SO-COL is a community management platform that helps creators and brands engage with their audience through NFT gated communities. Our platform is for all community leaders, including influencers, musicians, artists, instructors and interest groups.You can find more information about SO-COL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SIMP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SO-COL (SIMP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SIMP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SO-COL or access MEXC SIMP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SO-COL to gain higher income. Trade SIMP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSIMP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSIMP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000