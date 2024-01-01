You can find more information about Satoxcoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Satoxcoin aims to take a unique approach to Play2Earn, SATOX is redefining the concept and the prime idea – that it is the fair way to earn crypto rewards now days: gamers can just play their favorite games on STEAM and be rewarded. Players have already earned SATOX on 1000+ games on STEAM, so there’s no restrictions on servers, its easy to play any game and claim your share of SATOX.