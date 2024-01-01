mexc
Satoxcoin Quick Project Information

Satoxcoin aims to take a unique approach to Play2Earn, SATOX is redefining the concept and the prime idea – that it is the fair way to earn crypto rewards now days: gamers can just play their favorite games on STEAM and be rewarded. Players have already earned SATOX on 1000+ games on STEAM, so there’s no restrictions on servers, its easy to play any game and claim your share of SATOX.
You can find more information about Satoxcoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SATOX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Satoxcoin (SATOX)

English name of the tokenSATOX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSATOX
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply4,461,845,740
