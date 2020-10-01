Rally | RLY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Rally Quick Project Information
Rally is a community token and belongs to the same sector as CHZ, which is currently the hottest. It is a fan-oriented value discovery platform. And Rally has also customized a layer2 solution, which is the inherent value acquisition mechanism that allows instant transactions, dollar purchases and the use of glue curve.You can find more information about Rally history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RLY Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRLY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRLY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-10-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply15,000,000,000