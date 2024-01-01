RillaFi | Rilla Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RillaFi Quick Project Information
RillaFi's mission is to bring real-world financial tools to the web3 world. Our products are simple, user-centered, and easy to use. Web3 tooling empowers our team to build high-performing and scalable digital tax and philanthropic tools while creating end-to-end trust and transparency.You can find more information about RillaFi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Rilla Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRILLA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRILLA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000