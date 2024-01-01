You can find more information about Ref Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Built on top of a leading edge protocol in NEAR, REF Finance acts as the gateway into the entire eco through its AMM, which provides liquidity and swapping features for all decentralized application launching on NEAR. To do this, REF implements the renowned Rainbow Bridge which seamlessly bridges Ethereum based assets over to NEAR, thus bringing access for an array of DeFi users to lower fees and faster transaction speeds.