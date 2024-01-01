mexc
OPAI Quick Project Information

Discover smart choices for the economy of the future! #OpenAI OpenAI's innovative digital currency. Safe, smart, open the era of digital innovation! Note:  1.  The project name openAI with the ticker OPENAI will be named as OPAI with the ticker OPAI on MEXC. Please take note of this change before proceeding with any deposit and withdrawal transactions. 2. 'OPAI (OPAI)' is merely the name of the token. This token is in no way related and/or affiliated to  OpenAI, Inc. brand "OpenAI" and/or any of its affiliates.
You can find more information about OPAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

OPAI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold OPAI (OPAI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OPAI on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy OPAI or access MEXC OPAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on OPAI to gain higher income. Trade OPAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOPAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOPAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply210,000,000,000
OPAI Price CalculatorHow to buy OPAI

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
