OrangeDX is a pioneering first-generation Bitcoin DeFi hub, dedicated to providing a multifaceted platform that empowers users to engage in trading, swapping, securing, and launching BRC20 and bridged EVM tokens. Their comprehensive suite of services also extends to borrowing and lending, ensuring a holistic DeFi experience for the users.