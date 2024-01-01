O4DX | O4DX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
OrangeDX is a pioneering first-generation Bitcoin DeFi hub, dedicated to providing a multifaceted platform that empowers users to engage in trading, swapping, securing, and launching BRC20 and bridged EVM tokens. Their comprehensive suite of services also extends to borrowing and lending, ensuring a holistic DeFi experience for the users.You can find more information about O4DX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold O4DX (O4DX)
you will find detailed instructions on how to buy O4DX or access MEXC O4DX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on O4DX to gain higher income. Trade O4DX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenO4DX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenO4DX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000