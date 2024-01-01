NOS | NOS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NOS Quick Project Information
The Nosana Network will be the leading provider of decentralized CPU-based Dev(Ops) solutions, revolutionizing the development process of Metaverse projects.You can find more information about NOS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NOS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NOS (NOS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NOS
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NOS or access MEXC NOS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NOS to gain higher income. Trade NOS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNOS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNOS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000