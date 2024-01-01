mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms | MUDOL2 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms Quick Project Information

Hero Blaze: Three Kindoms is a BNB Chain based casual RPG mobile game integrated with P2E. Enjoy the story of the Three Kingdoms, Play casually through easy controls, enjoy fast growth and action-packed battles.
You can find more information about Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

MUDOL2 Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms (MUDOL2) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MUDOL2 on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms or access MEXC MUDOL2 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms to gain higher income. Trade MUDOL2 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMUDOL2
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMUDOL2
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000
MUDOL2 Price CalculatorHow to buy Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM