Meta Plus Token | MTS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Meta Plus Token Quick Project Information
Meta Plus Token (MTS) is based on the connection between cryptocurrencies, real estate investments, and various real-world applications, aiming to become a global payment method. Its assets are specifically backed by real estate holdings owned by the company.You can find more information about Meta Plus Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MTS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Meta Plus Token (MTS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MTS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Meta Plus Token or access MEXC MTS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Meta Plus Token to gain higher income. Trade MTS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMTS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMTS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply250,000,000