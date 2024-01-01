MARS | MARS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MARS Quick Project Information
MARS is a meme coin on the BSC chain, and the token name is $MARS.You can find more information about MARS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MARS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MARS (MARS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MARS
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MARS or access MEXC MARS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MARS to gain higher income. Trade MARS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMARS
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenMARS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply950,000,000,000,000,000