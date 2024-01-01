Leo | LEO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Leo Quick Project Information
LEO is a memecoin on STX blockchain that represents Muneeb, the founder of STX's cat. No better ticker than the founder's pet, especially since Bitcoin is the cat chain.You can find more information about Leo history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenLEO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLEO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000