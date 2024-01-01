mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Leo | LEO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Leo Quick Project Information

LEO is a memecoin on STX blockchain that represents Muneeb, the founder of STX's cat. No better ticker than the founder's pet, especially since Bitcoin is the cat chain.
You can find more information about Leo history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

LEO Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Leo (LEO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LEO on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Leo or access MEXC LEO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Leo to gain higher income. Trade LEO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLEO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLEO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
LEO Price CalculatorHow to buy Leo

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM