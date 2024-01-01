mexc
KING Quick Project Information

KING is a deflationary, community-driven currency on the Solana blockchain, created to attract new users and cultivate a sustainable, thriving community. Launched in sync with King Charles III's coronation, $KING aspires to be the leading community-driven currency in the Solana ecosystem.
You can find more information about KING history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

KING Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold KING (KING) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on KING to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenKING
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKING
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
