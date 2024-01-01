KING | KING Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KING Quick Project Information
KING is a deflationary, community-driven currency on the Solana blockchain, created to attract new users and cultivate a sustainable, thriving community. Launched in sync with King Charles III's coronation, $KING aspires to be the leading community-driven currency in the Solana ecosystem.You can find more information about KING history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KING Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold KING (KING) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KING
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy KING or access MEXC KING and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on KING to gain higher income. Trade KING futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKING
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKING
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000