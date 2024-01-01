KAIF Platform | KAF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KAIF Platform Quick Project Information
KAIF is an AI-powered platform that provides a custom Digital Twin to users looking for personal growth, skill development and automation of daily activities. All personal data, knowledge and experience are stored in a Digital passport and can be used by the user in any other services.You can find more information about KAIF Platform history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KAF Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenKAF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKAF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply90,000,000